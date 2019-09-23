'Get it Girl' LATV's flagship female talk show returns to primetime September 23rd, with an all NEW powerful LATINA cast

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get it Girl, LATV Networks' flagship female talk show returns for its 3rd season to primetime on September 23rd, Monday through Thursday at 8:00p ET/7:30p PT.

Hosts of Get it Girl: Gia Fey, Jackie Hernández, Venus Leone, Lis Figueiredo, Angelica Artifex and Natasha Hernandez.

Get it Girl, an all-female TV talk show series that delivers a forum for sincere and opinionated discussions on topics relevant to today's Latinx women including cultural nuances, intersectional issues and social media trends. Get it Girl is a judgment-free zone for candid discussions on trending topics, personal experiences and relationships hosted by a rotating cast of powerful Latinas and featuring special guests.

This season's hosts are beauty entrepreneur and CEO Jackie Hernández , fitness and lifestyle influencer Gia Fey, model and host of LATV's syndicated show American Latino Natasha Hernandez, model and artist Angelica Artifex, Brazilian influencer Lis Figueiredo and dancer, actor and artist Venus Leone.

The fresh new take on Get it Girl, originally developed by Vivi Tomasi, will also launch with digital exclusive content available on LATV digital platforms and LATV social media which includes the series Esa Soy Yo where Latinas share their journey overcoming insecurities.

"The Get it Girl brand has evolved from one of our highest rated prime-time shows, to an omni-channel property with original, in-culture content showcasing the identity, power and influence of Latinas," said Gisella Fu-Ripp, Director of Sales at LATV Networks. Capitalizing on the unparalleled buying power of Hispanic women, and the increased demand for smart audiences, Get it Girl comes at a time when female empowerment is at the forefront of today's dialogue.

Get it Girl will kick off LATV's fall premiere week on broadcast which includes new shows like LGBTQ+ empowerment series The Q Agenda, and The Hub on LATV, a pop culture show powered by social media. Entire episodes of LATV series will also be made available world wide through the full episode player on LATV.com launching this fall.

LATV is more than a media company, it is a direct link to the growing voice of the Latino experience. As the original alternative, and only remaining Latino-owned TV network in the Hispanic Television space, LATV has established itself as a pioneering network, a trendsetting brand, and an innovative content hub. For more information visit www.LATV.com.

