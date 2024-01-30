Get Limited-Edition Cinnamoroll Gear in Ragnarok Online

GRAVITY's long-running PC MMORPG introduces in-game cosmetics with Sanrio

BUENA PARK, Calif. , Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Interactive has announced a collaboration with entertainment company Sanrio Korea, creators of iconic characters such as Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll. Gravity Interactive and Sanrio collaborated to bring cosmetics in Gravity Interactive's hit MMORPG, Ragnarok Online. Ragnarok Online has touched PC gamers across the world for over 20 years. The collaboration features in-game cosmetics that players in Ragnarok Online can attain and wear. After Ragnarok Online held a large 20th anniversary event in 2023 for fans of the game, Gravity Interactive continues to reward players with content, such as through this collaboration. Ragnarok Online is available to play for free on Windows and Steam. Gravity Interactive warmly invites fans of classic MMORPGs with heavy community interaction to enter the world of Midgard in Ragnarok Online.

Ragnarok Online provides an open world with limitless possibilities. From collecting powerful equipment to downing notorious world bosses with players across a server, the game features heavy RPG elements. Players can also get married, participate in Guild vs. Guild battles, control territory, customize stats and skills, adopt other players, and more. Ragnarok Online also features a very upbeat and melodic original soundtrack.

Players in Ragnarok Online will be able to purchase three different RO x Cinnamoroll packages. These three packages feature a new "Crown Cinnamoroll Backpack", a bag modeled after a Cinnamoroll that fell from the sky.

Players on PC and Steam can purchase these limited items from January 30th until February 27th. Interested players can sign up for an account and learn more about the game at the official Ragnarok Online website here. Fans can also follow the game on Facebook here.

Featured Links:

Ragnarok Online website: http://renewal.playragnarok.com/

Ragnarok Online Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/215100/Ragnarok_Online/

Ragnarok Online soundtrack streaming: https://hyperfollow.com/RagnarokOnline

Gravity Interactive website: https://warpportal.com

Sanrio Korea: https://sanriokorea.co.kr/

About Gravity Interactive

Gravity Interactive was founded in California in early 2003 when the online gaming industry was still at a rudimentary stage of development. Since then, it has been actively servicing Gravity games to North American gamers as well as gamers from other countries.

Gravity Interactive is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. Headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

