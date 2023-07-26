Get Lost in Flavor, Not Sauce: Pilgrim's® Garlic Parm Chicken Wings Promise Plenty of Taste and Less Mess

Garlic and Parmesan rubbed wings are a tasty alternative to traditional burger and hot dog summer menus or gatherings. 

GREELEY, Colo., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report, Americans eat more than 28 million chicken wings per year. That's a lot of wings! Pilgrim's is helping wing lovers "Get Lost in Flavor, Not Sauce" with the introduction of its new no-sauce, full-flavor Garlic Parm Chicken wing to shake up your summer menu.

Pilgrim's Garlic Parm Wings will become available starting on July 29 at Costco stores in the northeast - just in time for National Wing Day!
These new "mega meaty" wings arrive just in time for National Wing Day (July 29) and will be available at Costco locations throughout the northeast United States. The wings are marinated and seasoned with a blend of rubbed spices and can be baked, microwaved, or prepared in an air fryer. 

"Mixing things up is a great way to add a little excitement and variety to your summer menu. It's also a great way to add flavor without the mess, and that's always a plus!" said Rizwan Akbar, Head of Commerce, Pilgrim's. 

Founded in Texas in 1946, Pilgrim's is one of America's largest chicken companies and works with more than 4,000 family farm partners. Garlic Parm Wings join the robust Pilgrim's® prepared chicken portfolio, adding a welcome addition to their diverse flavor profile offerings. This includes their Popcorn Chicken, Original and Hot & Spicy Nuggets, Fillets, Strips, and other delicious products. 

Pilgrim's® Garlic Parm Chicken Wings are sold in four-pound bags and made with All Natural chicken* with no hormones, or steroids**. The chicken is minimally processed and uses no artificial ingredients. For more information, visit https://www.pilgrimsusa.com/product/garlic-parm-wings.

*Chicken used is minimally processed, no artificial ingredients. **Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones or steroids in poultry.

ABOUT PILGRIM'S: 

As a global food company with more than 62,000 team members, Pilgrim's processes, prepares, packages, and delivers fresh, frozen, and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. The company operates protein processing plants and prepared foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Pilgrim's

