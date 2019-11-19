Get Lost in Paradise With Sofia Vergara's New Fragrance

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, actress and beauty icon, Sofia Vergara, announces the launch of her newest fragrance, Lost in Paradise by Sofia Vergara. A captivating scent that transports the wearer to a tropical utopia, filled with luscious fruits and sun kissed flowers.

Inspired by Sofia's love of all things exotic, Lost in Paradise is a delicious floriental fruity blend. "I wanted to create a scent that instantly lifts women's spirits and allows them to escape to their own paradise, a world of fragrant luxury. Lost in Paradise does just that," says Vergara who partnered with perfumer Laurent de Guernec, IFF to develop the scent. Guernec states, "To evoke the feeling of true bliss, I wanted to incorporate nostalgic elements to this fragrance. The Crema de Guanabana, opulent white florals and sensual musk, are an ode to Sofia's Columbian heritage and create an addictive escape for every woman to embrace."

A delicate mix of crisp red apple and green nashi pear create a bright fruity top. The heart of the scent gracefully emerges with opulent white florals, delicate gardenia, muguet and sensual orange flower. Irresistible warm vanilla and earthy patchouli, add contrast and richness to this sparkling island fragrance.

THE PACKAGING

Designed to reflect the distinct female form, the bottle, inspired by the cut of Colombian emeralds, is tinted rose gold illuminating the juice from within. The packaging features a vibrant tropical print - highlighting one of Vergara's favorite florals, Bird of Paradise.

THE FRAGRANCE: FLORIENTAL FRUITY

Top: Crisp Red Apple, Crema de Guanabana, Nashi Pear

Heart: Tropical Gardenia, Orange Flower, Petally Muguet

Base: Warm Vanilla, Sensual Musk, Patchouli, Golden Teak

FRAGRANCE HOUSE: IFF

THE COLLECTION:

3.4 OZ. / 100mL. Eau De Parfum - $60.00

1.0 OZ. / 30mL. Eau De Parfum - $36.00

AVAILABLE at Walmart, Perfumania, and other retailers nationwide

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

ABOUT SOFIA VERGARA

Sofia Vergara is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominated actress who can currently be seen as 'Gloria Pritchett-Delgado' in America's #1 comedy, "Modern Family." Along with the recognition she has earned for her acting career, Vergara is also a successful entrepreneur who has cultivated a strong lifestyle brand. Her worldwide appeal has allowed her to successfully grow her consumer base across all demographics, with a diverse portfolio of product tie-ins ranging from fragrance to furniture to hair care and a denim collection, Sofia Jeans, at Walmart.com . She is the global ambassador for Head & Shoulders, the number one shampoo brand in the world, and is currently entering her fifth year with Rooms To Go, designing her own contemporary furniture collection. Her fragrances, "Sofia by Sofia Vergara," "Love", "Tempting" and "Tempting Paradise" are available globally. Her latest fragrance, "Lost in Paradise" is launching Fall 2019. In 2017, Vergara co-founded EBY, a subscription-based underwear company aimed at empowering women around the world, with 10% of sales going to the Seven Bar Foundation, a 501 (c)3 designed to lift women out of poverty and into business via microfinance.

