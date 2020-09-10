"Get Louder" Faith Summit: Fighting for the Soul of the Nation...

LYNCHBURG, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty hosted its first-ever Faith Summit, an action conference to gather and courageously proclaim unapologetic love and truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and to provide encouragement and build a strong coalition of leaders to confront issues that are dividing the nation.

Speakers at the Get Louder Faith Summit included: Governor Mike Huckabee, Eric Metaxas, Charlie Kirk, Ralph Reed, Pastor Rob McCoy, Jack Brewer, David Harris, Jr, Kim Klacik, Jenna Ellis, Phill Kline, Kathy Barnette, and many others.

At the summit, speakers delivered the following comments:

Mike Huckabee, former Governor of Arkansas and former GOP presidential candidate

"This year, Christians have the chance to stand up and be counted like never before. The Get Louder Faith Summit is an opportunity for us to unite in our faith and form an unyielding bond that will prevent the far left from taking power and stealing our God-given rights. With so much on the line, including jobs for working Americans, the rights of the unborn, the right to practice our faith when and where we want, the right to bear arms – when the left has enabled rioting and violence in the streets of our great cities – and so much more, this is the moment for all people of faith to stand tall against radicalism."

Eric Metaxas, conservative radio show host and author

"In America, we believe that our rights come directly from our Creator. This fundamental principle is under attack today and we must fight and unite to defend it. That's why it's so important for us to use Biblical principles to make our case to the nation that we must unite as 'One Nation under God.' I am confident that with prayer and with courage in defending our founding principles, we will make it through these times better and stronger than ever."

Ryan Helfenbein, Executive Director, Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty

"We are so blessed to be able to host the Faith Summit here at Liberty University and the Falkirk Center. God has a plan for each of us and he has a plan for America. Here, we are able to proclaim the Good news of Jesus Christ and stand for our fundamental beliefs, which perhaps has never been more important than now. We should always remember that Christ is King, church is essential, and freedom is everything."

To view the Get Louder Faith Summit, go online to: https://watch.liberty.edu/media/t/1_3nofidki; or watch on America's Voice News streaming live at https://americasvoice.news and broadcast live on Dish Network Channel 219 and Pluto TV Channel 247.

SOURCE Falkirk Center