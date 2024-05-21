Get More From Your Credit Cards with CardRight's Personal Finance App

LIDEN, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CardRight , the groundbreaking personal finance app created by HelpMeBuildCredit , is revolutionizing how users manage and optimize their credit card rewards and benefits. With a user-friendly design and simple navigation, CardRight aims to maximize credit card benefits and value with convenience.

"People don't take advantage of everything their credit card has to offer," says Chaim Geller, the mastermind behind the app. "CardRight brings a fresh, simple approach to an area that could be confusing."

The app's innovative features include:

Tracking credit card bonuses and expiration dates

The card said to swipe $3,000 in three months, but all too often the expiration date for the welcome bonus comes and goes.

With CardRight, you will be notified as the expiration date approaches to help you take advantage of every credit card bonus.

Optimizing cashback and category recommendations

Credit card users can earn up to 6% cashback spending money they would have spent anyway on groceries, gas, and other everyday purchases.

When a card offers cashback, the CardRight app helps you take advantage of it, knowing which card to use for which categories and making sure the cashback makes its way to where it belongs…in your pocket.

Understanding your benefits and credits

By using CardRight, you can be fully aware of the benefits and credits of each credit card. So that $54 Uber Eats order can be instantly reduced to $39 when CardRight reminds you that your Amex offers $15 off Uber Eats every month.

Tracking credit card eligibility

Don't shoot in the dark when it comes to applying for credit cards. CardRight's system will notify you of bank rules and eligibility so you can maximize your credit card options without negatively impacting your credit.

Receive important credit card notifications

Get reminders on when your annual fee is due, your monthly payment, or any credit card-related reminders.

Sometimes life just gets in the way and you miss a date. With CardRight you'll stay ahead of the game with their helpful notifications.

Security

Security is nothing to swipe at. That's why CardRight protects user data with multiple layers of protection.

To learn more or get started with CardRight, download the app for free from The App Store or Google Play .

SOURCE CardRight