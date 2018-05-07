Get More Information on Any Article in Any App: Get Related Articles

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kloop Inc. is pleased to announce the release of version 3 of its iOS app. This major update includes the ability for everyone to get more information on any article in any app.

Kloop's mission is to rebuild trust in what we read. With the explosion of fake news, the modern propaganda, truth is more and more elusive. The stakes are extremely high. Our education, our culture and our democracies are under attack. Kloop gives anyone the tools needed to evaluate the reliability of any article and to build a trusted environment. Facebook released this feature for Facebook™. Kloop releases this feature for all iOS apps.

"With social media, people drink information from the fire hose, but today the water is poisonous. This is affecting people's reasoning process. People are misled. They are lured into false beliefs," said Nicolas Maquaire, Kloop's CEO. Our memories are very prone to mixing up real and false information. Anything should be done to fight back and secure solid foundations to our culture. More information and discussion are certainly two important keys toward a solution.

In two taps, anyone can get insights about what they are reading on their phone. Kloop's artificial intelligence filters through millions of articles to extract closely related articles. Getting related articles helps people build up understanding and satisfy curiosity. The proximity indicator and the list of sources help them understand the context.

In addition, Kloop encourages groups of people to co-curate and discuss their favorite topics or the latest news in a trusted environment. Inviting knowledgeable friends is our best option to get trusted content.

Kloop is currently available in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom app stores. Kloop is available in English only and is a free app: http://bit.ly/GetTheKloopApp.

Join the fight for our culture and our democracy. Get into the Kloop!

