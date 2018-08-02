Get Musical for the Final Round of The Hackaday Prize

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackaday, the most popular website read by engineers, makers and inventors that celebrates hardware hacks, launches the Musical Instrument Challenge of the 2018 Hackaday Prize engineering initiative. The 2018 Hackaday Prize is challenging engineers, makers and designers to build hope by building something that matters.

Hackaday challenges participants to design and create an interface, module or complete instrument that expands upon or evolves modern music instrumentation. Examples of innovative additions to modern music could include a theremin, turntable, synthesizer or a completely unique instrument. Musical Instrument Challenge builds must be shown in action by composing at least one song. Entrants will not be judged on their composition, but on the instrument, interface or module itself. The fifth and final round of The Hackaday Prize continues through Oct. 8.

"If the future isn't fun, then is it a future we want? I don't see how the Musical Instrument Challenge of The Hackaday Prize can be anything but a blast," said Stephen Tranovich, Hackaday.io's technical community lead. "From brilliantly intuitive interfaces to singing mechanical symphonies to mutant noise mechanisms, it's about to be Science Faire at Band Camp on Hackaday.io. Every project in The Prize has been brilliant this year, and I know this round will astonish me yet again."

Participants can work alone or collaborate as a team. Participants and teams are allowed to enter more than one project to be considered for the Musical Instrument Challenge. Entrants are required to submit their idea, documentation of the build in action, supporting images, documentation logs and at least four build logs.

The other rounds of the 2018 Hackaday Prize are Open Hardware Design (March 12-April 23), Robotics Module (April 23-June 4), Power Harvesting (June 4-July 16), Human-Computer Interface (July 16-Aug. 27) and the Musical Instrument Challenge (Aug. 27-Oct. 8).

Twenty projects from each challenge round will be selected as semi-finalists and awarded $1,000 per project. At the conclusion of the final challenge, the 100 semi-finalists will automatically advance to the Finals Round, where five top projects will be awarded prizes ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. The 2018 Hackaday Prize finalists will be announced at the Hackaday Superconference taking place Nov. 2-4 in Pasadena, California. Throughout the course of The Hackaday Prize initiative, over $200,000 will be awarded in prizes.

To learn more about The Hackaday Prize, visit hackaday.io/prize or follow contest news on Twitter at @hackaday or #HackadayPrize.

The 2018 Hackaday Prize is sponsored by Digi-Key, Supplyframe and Microchip.

The latest version of the press kit can be viewed at hackaday.io/prize/press.

