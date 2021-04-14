Get On! Motorcycle Festival Welcomes Top Manufacturers & Teases the World-Premiere of a New Bike Model

"Motorcycling has become one of the fastest-growing activities in the U.S., and we designed Get On! Moto Fest to build on the momentum by giving new and existing riders more reasons to ride," said Ken Murphy, CEO of Comoto. "The weekend is all about connecting with other riders, testing newly released models all in one place, and share the passion of motorcycles with others."

The Get On! Moto Fest is a multi-day, must-attend event for everyone. Enthusiasts near or far to Dallas are encouraged to make the trip to see:

One-Stop-Shop for Test Rides: Hop on and ride the latest bike models from leading original equipment manufacturers BMW, Indian, Kawasaki and more, and experience the future of riding with ebikes from Super73 and STACYC for kids. The weekend will also mark the world debut of Volcon's first off-road electric motorcycle.

Browse & Talk with Favorite Retailers: Shop top-of-the-line gear, accessories, parts and helmets from more than 50 of the best brands in the industry.

Shop top-of-the-line gear, accessories, parts and helmets from more than 50 of the best brands in the industry. Custom Bikes and Competitions: Get inspired by one-of-a-kind motorcycles from world-class bike builders at the AMD World Championship Qualifier Bike Show. You can also show off your prized possession in the Get On! Ride In Bike Shows or test your skills in a handful of REVER Ride Challenges throughout the weekend. Celebrating female riders, the MotoLady's sixth annual Women's Motorcycle Show will feature a collection of curated customs from some of the most notable women in motorcycling. Winners will take home trophies, prizes, and earn bragging rights!

Pro Racing Thrills: It wouldn't be a motorcycle event without adrenaline-pumping racing. Get tickets to cheer on riders during the Progressive American Flat Track Racing series on Saturday, May 22 . Attendees even have a chance to learn flat track racing from pro racer Johnny Lewis at Slide School.

Learn-to-Ride Instruction: If you caught the riding bug but haven't had a chance to try it out yourself, take advantage of the experienced instructors for a free hands-on learning experience to kick-start you on your motorcycling journey.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Get On! Moto Fest, please visit www.revzilla.com/moto-fest . General admission tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door. You can upgrade to the American Flat Track SuperTicket presale option for $39, which includes entry to the weekend-long event plus general admission to the American Fat Track Texas Half-Mile Race on Saturday, May 22.

RevZilla , Cycle Gear , J&P Cycles and REVER anticipate thousands of people will fill the Texas Motor Speedway for the first-ever Get On! Moto Fest. The event will be held outdoors and will strictly follow all local health and safety guidelines, recommendations and mandates. Additional details on the Get On! Moto Fest safety precautions are available here .

For additional event details, please visit: www.revzilla.com/moto-fest .

About Comoto Holdings

Comoto Holdings is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket industry; dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and now REVER, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community, through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.

