Get Organized, Optimized & Protected with New LifeProof Backpacks

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure happens everywhere — morning commutes, afternoon hikes, nighttime hijinks. Whatever the action, wherever the destination, no matter the weather, LifeProof keeps you optimized, organized, prepared and your gear protected with the introduction of QUITO, SQUAMISH, GOA and SQUAMISH XL, four water-repellent backpacks designed for an active lifestyle.
"LifeProof created the original Four-Proof phone case," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "These backpacks bring that legacy of protection to your other gear, so you can take your laptop, tablet, workout gear and just about anything wherever you want to go. LifeProof backpacks combine a water-repellent exterior with a ton of smart storage solutions and ergonomic shoulder straps so you can carry your gear, comfortably, all in one bag."
For the daily commute or airport hustle, fleece-lined, weather-resistant tech pockets create a safe haven for devices, detachable chest straps keep the pack in place and front tie-downs expand storage for larger items like yoga mats. SQUAMISH, GOA and SQUAMISH XL all have padded laptop sleeves with easy-access side zippers that provide convenience in the airport security line and a discreet side stash pocket for sensitive items like passports and wallets. Vented, custom-foam shoulder straps and back panels deliver comfortable carrying no matter how long the day gets.
Modern, streamlined styling means LifeProof backpacks are at home in the office or on the trails. Each pack can accommodate up to a three-liter hydration reservoir and the water-repellent CORDURA™ body fabric keeps gear dry, even if it's caught out in the elements. Each style has its own special features, including:
QUITO ($99.99)
- 18-liter capacity
- Cinch-top with hood flap
- 3-liter hydration reservoir pocket1
- Interior gear-organizing pockets
SQUAMISH ($139.99)
- 20-liter capacity
- Sealed, weather-resistant padded 13" laptop pocket1
- 3-liter hydration reservoir pocket1
- Expandable front cinch pocket
- Interior gear-organizing pockets
- Side stash pocket
- Dual water bottle pockets
GOA ($159.99)
- 22-liter capacity
- Sealed, weather-resistant padded 15" laptop pocket1
- 3-liter hydration reservoir pocket1
- Expandable front cinch pocket
- Interior gear-organizing pockets
- Four weather-resistant tech pockets
- Side stash pocket
- Recessed water bottle pocket
SQUAMISH XL ($179.99)
- 32-liter capacity
- Sealed, weather-resistant padded 15" laptop pocket1
- Bottom compartment for additional storage
- 3-liter hydration reservoir pocket1
- Load-lifter shoulder straps
- Interior gear-organizing pockets
- Side stash pocket
- Dual water bottle pockets
Each LifeProof backpack is covered by a five-year warranty and will be available soon in three colors. To learn more, visit lifeproof.com.
About LifeProof:
After disrupting the consumer electronics industry with award-winning waterproof smartphone cases, LifeProof® continues to innovate and inspire. In its unapologetic quest to reimagine, reinvent and use technologies in extraordinary ways, LifeProof empowers athletes, explorers and adventurers to live life without limits. From its lineup of action-ready phone cases and accessories to the selection of waterproof, drop-proof, Bluetooth speakers and everyday-active backpacks, LifeProof is the gear you grab to go get living.
LifeProof champions innovative educational programs that inspire kids to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists – because one inspired kid can change the world. Visit lifeproof.com/givingback for more on this mission.
For more information, visit www.lifeproof.com. #LiveLifeProof
Notes:
1 Fits most brands
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-organized-optimized--protected-with-new-lifeproof-backpacks-300641713.html
SOURCE LifeProof
