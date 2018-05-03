Get Organized, Optimized & Protected with New LifeProof Backpacks

"LifeProof created the original Four-Proof phone case," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "These backpacks bring that legacy of protection to your other gear, so you can take your laptop, tablet, workout gear and just about anything wherever you want to go. LifeProof backpacks combine a water-repellent exterior with a ton of smart storage solutions and ergonomic shoulder straps so you can carry your gear, comfortably, all in one bag."

For the daily commute or airport hustle, fleece-lined, weather-resistant tech pockets create a safe haven for devices, detachable chest straps keep the pack in place and front tie-downs expand storage for larger items like yoga mats. SQUAMISH, GOA and SQUAMISH XL all have padded laptop sleeves with easy-access side zippers that provide convenience in the airport security line and a discreet side stash pocket for sensitive items like passports and wallets. Vented, custom-foam shoulder straps and back panels deliver comfortable carrying no matter how long the day gets.

Modern, streamlined styling means LifeProof backpacks are at home in the office or on the trails. Each pack can accommodate up to a three-liter hydration reservoir and the water-repellent CORDURA™ body fabric keeps gear dry, even if it's caught out in the elements. Each style has its own special features, including:

QUITO ($99.99)

18-liter capacity

Cinch-top with hood flap

3-liter hydration reservoir pocket 1

Interior gear-organizing pockets

SQUAMISH ($139.99)

20-liter capacity

Sealed, weather-resistant padded 13" laptop pocket 1

3-liter hydration reservoir pocket 1

Expandable front cinch pocket

Interior gear-organizing pockets

Side stash pocket

Dual water bottle pockets

GOA ($159.99)

22-liter capacity

Sealed, weather-resistant padded 15" laptop pocket 1

3-liter hydration reservoir pocket 1

Expandable front cinch pocket

Interior gear-organizing pockets

Four weather-resistant tech pockets

Side stash pocket

Recessed water bottle pocket

SQUAMISH XL ($179.99)

32-liter capacity

Sealed, weather-resistant padded 15" laptop pocket 1

Bottom compartment for additional storage

3-liter hydration reservoir pocket 1

Load-lifter shoulder straps

Interior gear-organizing pockets

Side stash pocket

Dual water bottle pockets

Each LifeProof backpack is covered by a five-year warranty and will be available soon in three colors. To learn more, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

After disrupting the consumer electronics industry with award-winning waterproof smartphone cases, LifeProof® continues to innovate and inspire. In its unapologetic quest to reimagine, reinvent and use technologies in extraordinary ways, LifeProof empowers athletes, explorers and adventurers to live life without limits. From its lineup of action-ready phone cases and accessories to the selection of waterproof, drop-proof, Bluetooth speakers and everyday-active backpacks, LifeProof is the gear you grab to go get living.

LifeProof champions innovative educational programs that inspire kids to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists – because one inspired kid can change the world. Visit lifeproof.com/givingback for more on this mission.

For more information, visit www.lifeproof.com. #LiveLifeProof

