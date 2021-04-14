Get Out Gear Launches 2-in-1 Trekking Pole & Camp Chair System for Backcountry Adventurers

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrekChair's patent-pending 2-in-1 trekking pole & camp chair system creates a new class of luxury seating for outdoor adventurers seeking ultimate backcountry comfort in an exceptionally lightweight and compact package.

Get Out Gear will be running a crowdfunding campaign for TrekChair with an expected launch of April 2021. A limited number of TrekChairs will be available for early bird pre-order, with estimated worldwide delivery in Q3 2021.

Groundbreaking Weight Reduction

Backpacking chairs are one of the most common "luxury" items backcountry adventurers desire, but are hesitant to include, because of bulk and added weight. TrekChair has solved this problem with the development of a full size high-back design, providing all-day comfort and support at a carry weight of just 1.5 lbs. Collapsable to just the size of a water bottle, the innovative design uses trekking poles as the primary support device of the lightweight chair frame, substantially reducing the carry weight and bulk compared to traditional collapsible chair options.

Compact and Packable

About the size of a 1L water bottle, TrekChair is ultra compact and fits in a backpack pocket. By eliminating the redundant pole sections used in conventional chairs, it occupies 40% less volume than comparable chairs, saving valuable backpack space.

Strong and Durable

The TrekChair system leverages ultra-strong and lightweight carbon fiber trekking poles that many backpackers already use. In conjunction with aircraft grade aluminum alloys, the frame is extremely strong and lightweight, supporting up to 250 lbs (265 lb pending final testing). The seat fabric consists of a lightweight, yet durable, ripstop nylon designed to withstand years of outdoor use. TrekChair comes with a 5 year warranty on the frame and a 1 year warranty on the trekking poles.

Reclining design

TrekChair is also the first ultralight backpacking chair that reclines. The chair can adjust upright when performing tasks around camp or it can recline like a lounger when ready to nap or stargaze.

"TrekChair creates an entirely new class of seating for outdoor adventurers who value ultimate backcountry comfort in an exceptionally light, compact, and durable package," said Jon Davis, Get Out Gear's Founder and CEO. "It is the first in a series of designs to leverage our trekking pole concept which optimize the efficiencies in weight, size, and comfort that come with re-using the equipment adventurers already take with them."

Feature Highlights

Ultra Lightweight at only 1.5 lbs

Fits easily in a backpack pocket

Available with Trekking Poles or without (use your own)

Supports up to 250 lbs (265 lbs pending)

Adjustable recline angle

30-Second Assembly

5/1 year Chair/Trekking Pole Warranty

Patent pending

About Get Out Gear LLC

Get Out Gear was founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and endurance/ultra distance athlete Jon Davis. The San Marcos, CA based outdoor gear company is focused on creating products which feature smart, innovative design not currently available in the marketplace today. The Get Out Gear mission is simple: Make the outdoor lifestyle more fun, comfortable, and accessible for all. Join the Get Out Gear Gang at www.shopgogear.com

For more information, go to: https://trekchair.shopgogear.com. Press kit is available here.

