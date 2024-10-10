Get Out the Clot Campaign Brings Together Leaders and Experts to Improve Patient Care for Venous Thromboembolism

Campaign is led by prominent medical societies to minimize discrepancies in treating blood clot conditions, such as in pulmonary embolism, where there are often delays in care (up to 26% of patients in one study) and misdiagnosis (up to 53% of patients in one study)1,2

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA), Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), The PERT Consortium™ and Society for Vascular Medicine (SVM) today announced the launch of the Get Out the Clot campaign in advance of World Thrombosis Day on October 13. The campaign is a collaborative educational initiative focused on identifying gaps in patient care related to blood clot conditions, standardizing care and expanding access to the latest innovations to improve patient outcomes.

"Every October, the ISTH leads the global charge with World Thrombosis Day, shining a spotlight on the critical yet often overlooked condition of thrombosis," said Pantep Angchaisuksiri, M.D., ISTH President. "This year's launch of the Get Out the Clot initiative is a call to action, rallying leaders in the field to combine their expertise and resources to significantly improve the lives of patients affected by blood clots. Together, we can drive change and save lives."

Venous thromboembolism (VTE), a medical condition characterized by the formation of blood clots in veins, effects up to 900,000 Americans annually leading to approximately 100,000 deaths and up to $10 billion in associated costs.3 VTE encompasses deep vein thrombosis (DVT), the formation of a clot in a deep vein most commonly in the legs, and pulmonary embolism (PE) where a blood clot obstructs flow in one or more arteries in the lung.

"Given the incredibly high prevalence of VTE, it is critical that health systems create standardized care paths to help facilitate prompt diagnosis and implementation of appropriate treatment interventions," said Herb Aronow, M.D., MPH, Past President, Society for Vascular Medicine.

Recognizing a need to standardize the care approach for this patient population, VTE or PE response teams (PERTs) have begun to develop at institutions. These teams streamline care through a collaborative multidisciplinary approach by engaging experts with the knowledge of and access to a broad spectrum of resources and treatments, potentially improving patient outcomes.

"The Get Out the Clot campaign raises awareness of the critical need for a collaborative approach to care," said Rachel Rosovsky, M.D., MPH, Immediate Past President, The PERT Consortium™. "The PERT Consortium™ is proud to be part of this initiative and we are committed to working together to improve the care and outcomes for patients with blood clot conditions."

The current standards of care in the treatment of VTE include anticoagulation and clot-dissolving drugs such as thrombolytics. Studies have shown that newer treatments such as computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy and mechanical thrombectomy can remove blood clots quickly while also reducing hospital length of stay, lowering the risk of bleeding or invasive surgery, and improving patient outcomes. An objective of the Get Out the Clot campaign is to ensure that physicians are aware of and have access to these newer treatments.

"As a PE survivor who personally experienced delays in diagnosis and initially received the wrong treatment protocol, I understand how devastating these gaps in care can be," said Leslie Lake, volunteer president of the National Blood Clot Alliance. "The Get Out the Clot campaign is a crucial step toward changing that reality. By uniting experts and standardizing care, we can prevent the delays and misdiagnoses that cost lives, ensuring that more people receive the urgent, life-saving treatment they need."

"At Penumbra, our focus has always been to advance novel technologies to improve patient care worldwide," said James F. Benenati, M.D., FSIR, chief medical officer at Penumbra, the world's leading thrombectomy company. "By working together with these leading organizations in vascular care and advocacy, we hope to gain insights into the existing gaps in patient care and collaborate on solutions to improve patient outcomes."

Healthcare professionals should visit www.GetOutTheClot.com to learn more about the campaign and help raise awareness of VTE symptoms and treatment options.

About Get Out the Clot

Get Out the Clot is a collaborative educational initiative uniting experts in venous thromboembolism (VTE) care to help identify gaps in patient care related to blood clot conditions, including standardizing care and expanding access to the latest innovations to improve patient outcomes. The campaign is led by the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, National Blood Clot Alliance, Penumbra, The PERT Consortium™, and the Society for Vascular Medicine. The organizations involved with Get Out the Clot believe it is critical that health systems across the United States establish a standard of care for thrombotic conditions to help patients get diagnosed promptly and receive the most appropriate care. For more information about Get Out the Clot, visit GetOutTheClot.com.

About the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading global non-profit organization focused on advancing the science and clinical care of thrombosis and hemostasis. With a membership of over 7,000 clinicians, researchers, and educators from more than 110 countries, ISTH is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through cutting-edge research, education, and collaboration. Its world-renowned initiatives include educational and standardization programs, clinical and laboratory guidelines, research endeavors, congresses, and peer-reviewed publications. The Society also spearheads the annual World Thrombosis Day (WTD) campaign, observed on October 13. To learn more, visit www.isth.org or explore WTD at www.worldthrombosisday.org.

About National Blood Clot Alliance

Founded in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the premier not-for-profit organization in the United States dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of life-threatening venous blood clots. NBCA brings together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to raise awareness and improve the quality of care for those affected by blood clots. With a focus on education, advocacy, and patient support, NBCA's initiatives include patient-centered research collaborations, public awareness campaigns, peer support networks, and comprehensive VTE education. Learn more at www.stoptheclot.org.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Its broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About The PERT Consortium™

The purpose of The PERT Consortium™ is to serve the general public by undertaking activities to advance the status of PE care and promote research in the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Specifically, the Consortium's purpose is to:

Promote the adoption of the PERT model in healthcare institutions across the United States to ensure the prompt diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Expand the current body of scientific literature on the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary embolism through the funding of scientific endeavors.

Educate the general public and healthcare professionals regarding pulmonary embolism diagnosis, treatment, and care.

By focusing solely on the entity of pulmonary embolism – its etiology, pathophysiology, prevention, management approach, outcomes of specific treatments, and follow-up pathways – it is the intention of the Consortium to increase awareness of treatment options available to patients with PE, to reduce its incidence worldwide, to improve health outcomes, and to positively influence the impact of this terrible disease.

About the Society for Vascular Medicine

The Society for Vascular Medicine is a professional organization that aims to improve the integration of vascular biological advances into medical practice and to maintain high standards of clinical vascular medicine. The Society is distinguished by its emphasis on clinical approaches to vascular disorders. Optimal vascular care is best accomplished by the collegial interaction of a community of vascular professionals, including individuals with expertise in vascular medicine, vascular surgery, interventional radiology, vascular nursing, vascular technology, and other disciplines. The Society recognizes the importance of individuals with diverse backgrounds in achieving ideal standards of research and clinical practice. The Society encourages these individuals to join the Society and to help accomplish its clinical and scientific mission.

Contact





Jennifer Heth Parinaz Farzin Penumbra, Inc. Merryman Communications [email protected] [email protected] 510-995-9791 310-600-6746

___________________________ 1 Hendriksen JM;Koster-van Ree M;Morgenstern MJ;Oudega R;Schutgens RE;Moons KG;Geersing GJ; (2017, March). Clinical characteristics associated with diagnostic delay of pulmonary embolism in primary care: A retrospective observational study. BMJ open. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28279993/ 2 Chun Shing Kwok, Chun Wai Wong, Saul Lovatt, Phyo K Myint, Yoon K Loke, Misdiagnosis of pulmonary embolism and missed pulmonary embolism: A systematic review of the literature, Health Sciences Review, Volume 3, 2022, 100022, ISSN 2772-6320, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hsr.2022.100022.

(https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772632022000113) 3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2023, June). Impact of Blood Clots on the United States Infographic. National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities (NCBDDD). https://www.cdc.gov/blood-clots/toolkit/impact-of-blood-clots.html?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/dvt/infographic-impact.html. Accessed July 9, 2024.

SOURCE Get Out the Clot