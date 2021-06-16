Get Paid to Eat Ice Cream: FinanceBuzz Is Hiring

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinanceBuzz , a personal finance site with a mission to democratize financial independence, today announced a new and unique side hustle opportunity. The site is now accepting job applications for a paid Ice Cream Flavor Evaluation Specialist .

The ideal candidate for the role is someone ready to eat their way through the catalog of Ben & Jerry's flavors and review 52 flavors — one per week for a year, helping ice cream lovers everywhere decide which pints to pick up the next time they go to the grocery store. The ice cream taster will be responsible for rating attributes like creaminess, distribution of add-ins, and intensity of flavor.

FinanceBuzz will provide the chosen ice cream taster with a $500 gift card to their local grocery store to cover the costs of the ice cream, along with $1,000 to give the "scoop" on different ice cream flavors.

"This job really sits at the intersection of two trends we're seeing. First, ice cream is extremely popular, especially in the summer months. Last year Americans spent $6.8 billion on ice cream, including over $800 million on just Ben & Jerry's products," said Tracy Odell, VP of Content at FinanceBuzz. "In addition, we've seen over 10 million visits to our side hustle content in the past year. More and more people are looking for a way to make some extra money with a side gig."

Prospective candidates can apply by visiting FinanceBuzz and completing the application . The deadline to apply is July 31, 2021 — the last day of National Ice Cream Month.

This program is not affiliated with or endorsed by Ben & Jerry's.

