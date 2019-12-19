Get Pain-Free Exercise in the New Year with the NEW FreeStep LT3 Recumbent Cross Trainer

BONNEY LAKE, Wash., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are smart ways to get in shape without the pain of normal exercise. If your New Year's goal is to be more active, the new Teeter FreeStep LT3 Recumbent Cross Trainer is the best exercise tool to get a full body workout and reduce impact on the joints.

The FreeStep is designed to help those with joint and mobility issues get full body, feel good exercise without pain. It delivers commercial-quality technology, similar to that you would find at your PT clinic, at an affordable price for in-home use.

The FreeStep gives you the freedom to practice high intensity and interval training for a dynamic all-in-one workout. At the same level of effort, the FreeStep burns 17.4% more calories per hour* than a recumbent bike, which means you can burn the same number of calories in less time and see faster total body results! The FreeStep LT3 features premium upgrades to enhance your workout and comfort.

Teeter launched their premium-model FreeStep just in time for the New Year. The FreeStep LT3 is flush with feature upgrades to enhance your workout, including:

UltraGlide™ Bearings for long-lasting frictionless motion at each pivot point.

SoftStep™ Pedals with a cushioned yet durable grip surface for added traction and control.

SureGrip™ Handles with high-grade rubberized coating for unmatched durability and a sweat-resistant surface that is easy to clean.

ComfortSelect™ Seat for thicker, more cushioned support and more positioning options.

"When we launched nearly two years ago, we never fathomed the outstanding demand for the FreeStep," said Rylie Teeter, CEO of Teeter. "We're thrilled now to expand our FreeStep line-up with the LT3 so customers have even more options when shopping for low-impact exercise solutions."

Redefining Recumbent Exercise

The FreeStep features Patented Stride Technology that mimics a stepping motion rather than a cyclical motion, completely taking the pressure off the ankles, knees, and hips.

Teeter customer, Donna found the FreeStep after psoriatic arthritis had left her out of options for comfortable exercise. "The year before I was diagnosed, I was in too much pain to work out, too much pain to move my joints and my body," she said. She was desperate for a solution to stay active without suffering through the pain.

Discovering the FreeStep changed Donna's life around. She raved, "I'm not depressed about what I can't do. I'm excited about what I can do, and I know that I'm back in the groove and I'm getting stronger every day."

The unique design includes adjustable arm handles that move with the motion of the legs for full upper body toning and the option for full body exercise or HIIT training. The user can also adjust their resistance level with one simple dial to change the intensity of their workout for best results.

Dr. Steedman, Orthopedic Surgeon, explains how the FreeStep helps you get a cardiovascular and strengthening workout without the impact of normal exercise. "The to and fro movement that's achieved when using the FreeStep allows for a natural running type motion, a more intense workout, more calories consumed, without the stress of standing and weight-bearing activity."

Get in shape this New Year without joint pain. The NEW Teeter FreeStep LT3 with premium upgrades is available now at Teeter.com and includes free shipping, 60-day money back guarantee, and 2-year full warranty. For any questions, contact Teeter customer service Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm PST at (800) 847-0143 or email info@teeter.com.

About Teeter

Since 1981, Teeter has been fueled by the passion of one man who turned his own struggles with back pain into a life-changing solution for millions of people worldwide. Recognizing that rehabilitation is a multi-stage process, Teeter now offers a strategic recovery line of products specifically for those suffering from back and joint pain that help them feel better, move better, and live better.

