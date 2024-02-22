Get Precision Control with Pasternack's New RF Fixed Attenuators with 3.5 mm Connectors

Pasternack

22 Feb, 2024, 10:17 ET

Devices Offer Wide Attenuation Range, Signal Integrity at Higher Frequencies

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge RF fixed attenuators with 3.5 mm connectors. These advanced attenuators are set to optimize RF signal control in a wide range of applications.

Pasternack's new RF fixed attenuators with 3.5 mm connectors operate at frequencies up to 26 GHz.
Designed to meet the demands of modern RF systems, the RF fixed attenuators offer unparalleled precision and reliability. They provide a wide attenuation range from 0 dB to 30 dB, giving engineers the flexibility to fine-tune RF signal strength with unmatched precision. This capability ensures optimal performance in various RF applications, from telecommunications to aerospace.

Engineered to operate at frequencies up to 26 GHz, with functional capability extending up to 33 GHz, these attenuators offer exceptional accuracy and reliability in high-frequency RF systems. They are ideal for applications where signal integrity at higher frequencies is critical.

In addition to their wide attenuation range and high-frequency precision, the new attenuators exhibit high linearity, ensuring that RF signals maintain consistent amplitude and phase characteristics across a wide range of signal strengths. This is crucial for applications where signal integrity is paramount, such as wireless communications and radar systems.

Moreover, these attenuators offer exceptional return loss performance, minimizing signal reflections and ensuring that most of the incident RF power is absorbed. This results in improved system efficiency and reduced interference in RF applications.

"Pasternack's new RF fixed attenuators with 3.5 mm connectors are a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "Whether you're in telecommunications, aerospace or any RF-related field, they provide the precision and reliability your projects demand."

Pasternack's new RF fixed attenuators are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

