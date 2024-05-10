Get Pumped for EDC 2024 with OneOdio: Seize EDC Moments and Win Top-notch Headphones

HONG KONG, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of EDC 2024, OneOdio, a leading audio brand, is thrilled to announce an EDC photography competition, which will be held from May 17th to May 19th, to engage more audiophiles in the stirring music festival and create memories that resonate forever!

(Join EDC 2024 and win OneOdio headphones.)

As a token of gratitude for support from fans and music lovers for more than a decade, OneOdio has prepared many superior-grade headphones and large discount coupons totaling more than $3,000 for this competition. Participation guarantees at least a 50% chance to win prizes, including Amazon best-selling OneOdio Pro 10 wired headphones.

Feedback on OneOdio Pro 10s: Excellent Italian DJ Arianna Triassi

"I have tried the Pro 10s and am pleasantly impressed by its sound; the bass feels wonderful, and the ear cushions on the ear cups are soft and thickly designed to help bring out the sound clearly, so as not to give hearing discomfort." Arianna said, an outstanding DJ in European countries," the Pro 10s still accompany me in my daily life and my work. Convenient to carry around and use for multiple things, such as for the gym, for the radio, and for my DJ sets."

Two Exhilarating Methods to Participate in the Competition:

1. Everybody wins: Share your heart-pounding EDC moments rocking your OneOdio headphones on FB, INS, or TikTok. Be sure to tag EDC, OneOdio, and mention us @OneOdio Official. We will randomly select 30 lucky winners, each scoring a pair of the coveted OneOdio Pro 10 headphones in random colors. Plus, as a special treat, every other participant will snag an exclusive 30% off discount (one-time use per customer for a pair of OneOdio Pro 10 (black) on Amazon US. Valid for one month).

2. 50% chance to win: Share your EDC activities on FB, INS, or TikTok, tag EDC, OneOdio, and mention us @OneOdio Official. Join the ranks of the fortunate 50% of participants selected to win one of these coveted prizes:

Prize 1: Two headphones (Pro 10 in random colors)

Prize 2: One headphone (Pro 10 in random colors)

Prize 3: 30% off discount (one-time use per customer for a pair of OneOdio Pro 10 (black) on Amazon US. Valid for one month)

Bonus Entry: Follow either method 1 or 2 continuously from May 17th to 19th for an extra chance to win!

Important notes: open to residents of the US, UK, FR, DE, ES, and IT only; limit one entry per person; winners will be announced on May 23rd.

Don't miss out on this once-a-year opportunity! Keep yourself in the loop with all the exciting updates about the photography competition and other OneOdio news by giving us a follow on Facebook and Instagram. Also, stay ahead of the curve by following OneOdio's Amazon US store, where you can access exclusive deals and save significantly while stocks last!

SOURCE OneOdio