Expanding Halloween treats beyond just candy, leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brings back its annual promotion of buy-one-entrée-and-drink, get one entrée free on October 31

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trick or treat (yourself)! This Halloween, QDOBA is getting in the spooky spirit by bringing back its popular "BOOGO" promotion exclusively for Rewards members. The deal is so good, it's scary…guests get a free entrée with the purchase of an entrée and drink! Available for one day only (October 31), this offer is valid in-restaurant, online at QDOBA.com and through the QDOBA mobile app, giving guests a chance to treat themselves and a friend to a delicious, customizable burrito, bowl, quesadilla and more before embarking on their long night of holiday festivities — whether that means hitting the streets in costume or curling up to watch scary movies.

Get ready for a free spooktacular treat — QDOBA brings back BOOGO this Halloween!

"At QDOBA, we love bringing flavor to our guests every day, but especially before an evening of celebrations," comments Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. "Our annual BOOGO promotion is the perfect way to treat your little ghouls or grab a bite with fellow partygoers. We're excited to bring a little extra joy and a lot more flavor to everyone's Halloween plans with this great offer."

No matter what's on the Halloween roster, this is a deal too good to miss. Not a QDOBA Rewards member yet? No problem! Guests can sign up anytime — even on Halloween — to unlock the spooktacular offer and other great deals. The deal will automatically appear in guests' Rewards wallet in the QDOBA app or website, ready to be redeemed in-restaurant or online. No tricks here, only treats!

For more information about QDOBA, its flavorful, chef-crafted menu and to find the location nearest you, please visit QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with over 750 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For six years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit qdobafranchise.com.

Guests can order ahead for pick-up, delivery or catering at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

* QDOBA was named the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in July 2024.

