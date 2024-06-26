Get Ready for a Sweeter Independence Day with PopUp Bagels and Sun-Maid

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PopUp Bagels, the gourmet masterminds behind the "Not Famous, but Known" Bagel and Schmear brand, have partnered with Sun-Maid Growers of California,the iconic and innovative dried fruit snacks brand, to introduce a limited-edition Cinnamon Raisin Bagel and Sun-Maid Cinnamon Raisin Schmear. This classic breakfast pairing marries the chewy, delicious texture of PopUp Bagels with the natural sweetness of Sun-Maid raisins, creating the perfect summer treat just in time for July 4.

The limited-edition Cinnamon Raisin Bagel and Sun-Maid Cinnamon Raisin Schmear will be exclusively at PopUp Bagels locations from July 3 - July 9, 2024. Cinnamon raisin lovers who are eager to grip, rip, and dip their limited-run bagels into the Sun-Maid Cinnamon Raisin Schmear can begin to pre-order this seasonal sensation starting June 30 www.PopupBagels.com .

Take a bite of Americana with our traditional Cinnamon Raisin Bagel accompanied by our one of a kind Sun-Maid Cinnamon Raisin Schmear made with plump, juicy Sun-Maid raisins, and fluffy cream cheese whipped with cinnamon. Nothing says patriotic like the timelessness of Cinnamon Raisin Bagels and Sun-Maid Cinnamon Raisin Schmear! Celebrate the Fourth of July with Sun-Maid and PopUp's Cinnamon Raisin special, available while supplies last.

About Popup Bagels

Founded in the heart of a pandemic in Adam Goldberg's kitchen, PopUp Bagels began as a simple mission fueled by passion and dedication—to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, just the essence of simplicity... crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, the right size, and an ideal proportion of seeds.

What started in a small kitchen quickly evolved into a culinary sensation, winning over locals' taste buds and hearts, as well as winning Brooklyn's BagelFest Best Bagel award two years in a row. Today, PopUp Bagels is a name that spans several neighborhoods, including five towns in Connecticut, its most known location in Greenwich Village, NYC, and now the Upper West Side, with exciting new locations on the Upper East Side and more to come next. Our brand extends further with seasonal locations in East Hampton, Palm Beach, Wellesley, and beyond.

As we continue to expand, our dedication to bagel-making allows more people to experience our simple yet distinct offerings. Unlike typical bagel shops, our bagels are served fresh from the oven, hot and whole - and we do not make sandwiches. Loyal fans love to grip, rip, and dip right on the street, or bagels can be taken home or to the park to enjoy it in endless ways. For more information on our story and locations, check out PopUp Bagels on Instagram or our website , where every bagel crafted is a testament to this commitment to perfection.

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time– because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer trusted go-to snacks that are simple and versatile – imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid visit sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok , Instagram and X .

Media Contact: Madeline Steinberg, [email protected]

SOURCE PopUp Bagels