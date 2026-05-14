Get Ready for an Action-Packed 2026: Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park Unveils Thrilling Upgrades at Lake McSwain Recreation Area

North America's Largest Floating, Inflatable Water Park, and Mariposa County Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Best in Lodging & Recreation Winner, is set to slide into 2026 with an exciting lineup of all new attractions and experiences!

SNELLING, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer. Happens. Here. Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park , the Central Valley's only floating, inflatable water park, announces the opening day of its 2026 season. The season will kick off on Saturday, May 23, 2026 on Lake McSwain at 9090 Lake McClure Road in Snelling, approximately 25 miles northeast of Merced and 70 miles from both Fresno and Yosemite, with fun activities for the entire family.

North America's Largest Floating, Inflatable Waterpark will continue to grow, with new exciting additions in store.

Get ready for the ultimate thrill as Big Chivo has expanded! We're taking things to the next level with our brand-new extended slide experience. It all starts with a heart-pounding 20-foot drop straight off the top of Big Chivo, launching you into an adrenaline rush like no other. And just when you think it's over … it's not. You'll keep flying for another 30 feet of fast, smooth sliding that keeps the excitement going all the way to the finish. This isn't just a slide—it's a full-on ride!

Splash Attack!, California's first extreme water tag experience, is now included with admission, giving guests even more action-packed fun at no extra cost. For those looking for a private experience, the arena will also be available daily for an exclusive 45-minute private rental; perfect for birthday parties, team events, and group outings.

For guests looking for an internet connection to share their experience real-time, or to browse the internet, Wi-Fi will be available for purchase at the Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park beach. Season Pass Members now have the option to buy Wi-Fi for each day they visit at half price.

The café and marina store, The Reel Deal Market & Café, is turning up the flavor with a newly expanded lunch menu featuring a mouthwatering lineup of hot food options. Guests can relax with snacks and beverages, including ice cold slushies, beer and wine, enjoy kayak and paddleboard rentals, and take advantage of new E-bike rentals for even more ways to explore and enjoy the surroundings.

"The Reel Deal Market & Café" location at the marina at Barrett Cove on Lake McClure will be open all summer. The restaurant at Barrett Cove will be open every Saturday and Sunday, from May 23rd through September 7th. Services include all that is at the Lake McSwain location, plus boat slip rentals, gasoline, and propane sales. Starting May 23rd, our newly remodeled Pontoon Boat will be available for rent by the day. Enjoy a relaxing cruise, fishing, or a lakeside picnic with family and friends.

Guests can purchase an all-day ticket for a full day of fun at one low price. Season Passes are also available, and with the numerous discounts to take advantage of, can pay for themselves in less than two visits. Season Pass Holders can enjoy exclusive VIP benefits.

"We're excited to welcome guests back for our 9th season at Lake McSwain," said Mary Gathman-Kent, Co-Owner of Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park. "This year brings some of our biggest additions yet, and we can't wait for families to experience the incredible new attractions and activities we've added especially for them. Our focus has always been on building lasting relationships with our guests, and your enthusiasm and loyalty inspire us to keep creating memorable experiences for families, and we are deeply grateful for that support."

Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park is designed to ensure every guest has a safe and incredible experience. Guests must be 7 years old, at least 45 inches tall, and a good swimmer to use the "Colossal Splash" and "Big Splash" attractions. Younger children can enjoy our Lil' Splash area made just for them. Aqua shoes are required for safety while in the water and are available for purchase at the park. An entrance fee of $10 per vehicle is required to enter the recreation area.

Please visit www.mysplashndash.com/prices to view all ticket options. Season passes begin at $129.99, with a discounted rate of $92.49 per person for a family of at least four. (New Season Pass Holders can save up to 20%, with the option to pay over 3 monthly payments, through May 31, 2026.)

Group discounts, birthday parties, corporate and private events are also available. To purchase tickets, season passes, and for more information about Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park, visit https://www.mysplashndash.com/ or call (888) 554-0014 / text to (209) 600-7814.

About Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park

Founded in 2018, Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park is located inside the Lake McSwain Recreation Area providing an all-day experience of high-energy fun. Today, it is North America's Largest Floating, Inflatable Waterpark. You can learn more by visiting https://www.mysplashndash.com . To learn more about The Reel Deal Market & Café at both Lake McSwain and Barrett Cove, please visit https://www.reeldealmarkets.com .

Media Contacts:

Eric Klaff / Mary Gathman-Kent

[email protected]

(407) 414-2904 / (559) 470-7663

SOURCE Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park