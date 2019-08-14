Get Ready for Class with USAGov's 2019 Back To School Checklist

For more information related to back to school planning and throughout the school year, follow @USAGov on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Be sure to also subscribe to our education emails for weekly digests through the month of August and for tips and resources throughout the school year.

USAGov is a federal program that guides you to tips and tools in English and in Spanish from hundreds of government agencies, departments, and programs. We make it easier for you to find answers you can trust about government information and services online or by phone.

SOURCE USAGov