Get Ready for Class with USAGov's 2019 Back To School Checklist
Plan ahead this school year with these 10 tips for parents and students
Aug 14, 2019, 13:57 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you and your children ready for the upcoming school year? Going back to school can be a time of anxiety and excitement for parents and students alike. Is your child prepared for the first day? Have you done everything you need to do before classes start? Take a peek at USAGov's Back to School checklist to make sure you've crossed all your "T's" and dotted your "I's" for the 2019 school year:
- Get those shots. Many states require updated immunization records to attend public schools. Your pediatrician can tell you which vaccinations your kids need each year and what documents to take to school. Check to see if your family qualifies for low-cost or free vaccines.
- Make sure your kids are insured. Be prepared for any unforeseen health expenses. Your child could qualify for free or low-cost insurance through Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
- Prepare healthier foods. A balanced meal helps make sure kids get the nutrients needed for a productive day. Low-income families may qualify for free or reduced price school meals.
- Beat the after-school blues. Whether it's sports, arts, or science, encourage your kids to get involved in extracurricular activities at school or in the community. Learn how to find quality after-school child care in your area.
- Talk to your kids about online safety. Identity theft, cyberbullying, and inappropriate behavior happen online. Teach your children about online safety as they use social media and the internet to do homework, play games, and connect with friends.
- Discuss drug abuse. It's an important conversation to have. Vaping and e-cigarette use is on the rise, get the basics on the risks and what you can do to create a safe environment.
- Let your kids know they're not alone. Anxiety and nerves can affect at any age. It's important to have open channels of communication to let them know that there is help out there. From abuse to distress phone lines, there is expert support available for all ages.
- Teach time management. Leisure time, sports, and "screen time" can interfere with homework. Keep your family's schedule on time with these tips. Learn how to manage your kids' screen time and how much sleep they need every night.
- Get tax credits on tuition. Check out these IRS tips to see what kind of tax credits you can get based on the price of education.
- Encourage good money habits. The beginning of the school year might be a good opportunity to talk to your kids about money and finances. Get age-appropriate checklists to help students manage their money while in elementary and middle school, high school, or college.
USAGov is a federal program that guides you to tips and tools in English and in Spanish from hundreds of government agencies, departments, and programs. We make it easier for you to find answers you can trust about government information and services online or by phone.
