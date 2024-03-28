Get Ready for Family Fun at the Hastings Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival

Enjoy culinary masters, delectable bites, entertainment and down-home hospitality April 27 + 28

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Hastings Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival is back and better than ever! Held in the heart of downtown Hastings, Florida, the Festival celebrates the town's agricultural roots through creativity and good, old-fashioned fun.

Experience the flavors of Hastings with four distinct culinary events!

Hastigns, Florida Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival celebrates the region's agriculture and impressive culinary scene. James Beard nominated and awarded chefs HAri Pulapaka and Art Smith headline the culinary presentations, denstrations and competitions at the 2024 Hastings Cabbage, Potato and Backn Festival.

Embark on an exploration of cabbage, potato and bacon from a culinary perspective with host Chef Hari Pulapaka. Chef is a four-time James Beard Best Chef semi-finalist, co-founder of award-winning Deland restaurant, Cress, and owner of the Global Cooking School.

On Saturday, April 27, Chef Pulapaka will be joined by Chef Art Smith for a farm-to-table cooking demonstration. Chef Smith is a two-time James Beard Foundation award winner, a sixth-generation Floridian, and a regular on culinary food shows like the "Today" show, "BBQ Pitmasters," and "Top Chef Masters." He is the executive chef of six restaurants and runs two non-profits.

Then, St. Augustine Chef Michael Lugo of Viva Hospitality to the stage. Chef Lugo is the owner and executive chef of three lauded local restaurants: Michael's, Pesca Vilano, and La Nouvelle.

Later in the day, Farm to Diner, an intimate look at the farm-to-table journey through conversations includes a panel of popular local chefs and the area's farmers who grow and nurture the produce.

In the evening, festival-goers can sample an array of dishes prepared by popular the chefs, each will craft their own plate using cabbage, potatoes, and bacon. www.HastingsFL.org/meet-the-chefs.

Sunday features the prestigious American Culinary Federation (ACF) Sanctioned Cooking Competition, where three accomplished chefs will showcase their skill and artistry using any or all of the three main ingredients. With all the flash and sizzle of televised cooking competitions, these chefs will race against the clock and each other to impress the judges.

The Spud Run and Cabbage Crawl Fun Run will also take place on Saturday, along with the Great Hastings Mow Down Lawn Mower Races, followed by the Mow Down Parade.

The Festival also features the Miss Potato Queen Beauty Pageant as well as an impressive Artists Makers Market and fresh foods, from local vendors and plenty of live music for all to enjoy.

Don't miss this hometown festival that celebrates the impactful contributions of the humble cabbage, potato, and bacon. Plan your trip to Florida's Historic Coast with our helpful trip planner.

