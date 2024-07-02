Get Ready for Jaw-Dropping Adventures as SeaWorld's Ultimate Shark Experience Returns for 2024

SeaWorld's week-long Ultimate Shark Experience celebrates sharks in its parks with once-in-a-lifetime fin-credible opportunities for guests of all ages, all while supporting shark conservation

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE

ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is thrilled to unveil the return of its highly anticipated Ultimate Shark Experience ticket, available for purchase starting today. This special ticket provides guests with an exclusive opportunity to fully immerse themselves in a day filled with exciting and educational shark-focused activities.

From going behind-the-scenes with sharks to experiencing thrilling rides inspired by the oceans' VIPs (Very Important Predators), there's "So Much More to Sea" at SeaWorld this year as its 60th Anniversary celebrations continue. Available for a limited time during the week-long shark celebration happening July 7th to 14th, this exclusive ticket offers guests the chance to encounter 21 different species and nearly 300 sharks that call SeaWorld home in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund to support projects to protect sharks around the world.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Ultimate Shark Experience in celebration of SeaWorld's 60th anniversary. This unique opportunity allows our guests to interact with these magnificent creatures while also supporting conservation efforts," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts. "Sharks are vital to our ocean ecosystem, and through this unique experience, guests can deepen their understanding of these vital predators and join us in safeguarding their future."

The Ultimate Shark Experience ticket offers unique experiences only found at SeaWorld*. In addition to a single-day park ticket, they include:

Dive into the Depths: Experience a fin-credible view of sharks up-close with a guided behind-the-scenes tour led by SeaWorld aquarists.

Experience a fin-credible view of sharks up-close with a guided behind-the-scenes tour led by SeaWorld aquarists. Feed and Touch Sharks and Rays: Safely feed and touch sharks and rays under the guidance of SeaWorld's knowledgeable animal care experts, creating unforgettable memories.

Safely feed and touch sharks and rays under the guidance of SeaWorld's knowledgeable animal care experts, creating unforgettable memories. Meet Sydney the Shark: Snap a selfie during a personal meet and greet with the beloved Sydney the Shark character.

Snap a selfie during a personal meet and greet with the beloved the Shark character. Ride the Waves: Speed like a shark with front-of-the-line access to award-winning shark-inspired thrills, such as San Antonio's Great White, San Diego's Manta or Orlando's Mako – voted the second-best roller coaster in the United States in the 2024 USA Today annual 10Best Readers' Choice.

Speed like a shark with front-of-the-line access to award-winning shark-inspired thrills, such as Great White, Manta or Mako – voted the second-best roller coaster in in the 2024 USA Today annual 10Best Readers' Choice. Dine with a View: Sink your teeth into tasty treats, including a free meal and drink redeemable at any quick-serve spot in the park, and sip on a special 60 th Anniversary cocktail or mocktail. De-fin-itely don't miss the opportunity to feast at SeaWorld Orlando's Sharks Underwater Grill® and Bar, recognized as one of the best restaurants in Orlando , where guests enjoy captivating views of sharks swimming all around.

Sink your teeth into tasty treats, including a free meal and drink redeemable at any quick-serve spot in the park, and sip on a special 60 Anniversary cocktail or mocktail. De-fin-itely don't miss the opportunity to feast at SeaWorld Orlando's Sharks Underwater Grill® and Bar, recognized as one of the best restaurants in , where guests enjoy captivating views of sharks swimming all around. Shark Souvenirs: Receive fin-tastic shark-themed swag, including a shark sipper cup, as a memento of the experience.

Receive fin-tastic shark-themed swag, including a shark sipper cup, as a memento of the experience. Support Shark Conservation: Learn about SeaWorld's ongoing efforts to protect and conserve sharks, and how each guest visit contributes to shark care and preservation. A portion of every Ultimate Shark Experience ticket sold is donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund to support projects to protect sharks around the world.

*Offers may slightly differ by park.

Shark Conservation and SeaWorld

Every year, approximately 100 million sharks are killed by humans in the wild, primarily for their fins, underscoring the urgent need for conservation efforts to safeguard this species. SeaWorld is committed to providing unforgettable park experiences and to educating and inspiring the next generation of shark conservationists. Beyond its parks, SeaWorld actively participates in shark conservation initiatives through partnerships and the SeaWorld Conservation Fund, which has donated over $300,000 to crucial shark research and conservation projects. Additionally, as a proud participant in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums SAFE Program (Saving Species from Extinction), SeaWorld collaborates with accredited zoos worldwide to preserve threatened and endangered species in human care, including sharks. Together, SeaWorld and its partners are making a meaningful impact in protecting sharks and ensuring their survival for future generations.

For more information and to purchase Ultimate Shark Experience tickets, please visit SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.

Best Way to Celebrate 60

The best way to take in the 60th Anniversary Celebrations and everything happening at SeaWorld parks this year is with an Annual Pass. With 12 months of unlimited visits and exclusive benefits such as free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more, Annual Passholders enjoy a truly immersive experience. Join in celebrating SeaWorld's 60th Anniversary and explore "So Much More to Sea" this summer!

Since opening for the first time in 1964, SeaWorld has provided meaningful experiences that educate and inspire guests of all ages to care about marine life. The "So Much More to Sea" 60th anniversary campaign continues to deliver on this commitment and promises to provide guests with enriching experiences for years to come.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment