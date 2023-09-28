Get Ready for National Brush Day on November 1st!

News provided by

Dental Trade Alliance Foundation

28 Sep, 2023, 11:08 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Brush Day is observed in the United States each year on November 1, the day after Halloween, to reinforce the importance of children's oral health and promote good tooth-brushing habits recommended by dental experts. On this day (and every day!), parents are encouraged to make sure their kids brush their teeth for two minutes, twice a day.

To further their mission of ensuring a healthy smile for all, the Dental Trade Alliance (DTA) Foundation has planned a National Brush Day awareness and marketing campaign with targeted outreach to DTA members, partners, and clinicians across the country. The theme for 2023 encourages families to "Share Your Favorite Toothbrushing Song" that's at least 2 minutes long by tagging #NBDToothTunes. These fun kid-friendly songs will get added to the National Brush Day "Tooth Tunes" playlist on Spotify for families to brush along to with the goal of raising awareness on the importance of good oral health.

You can help spread the word to families about National Brush Day by sharing these free downloadable marketing materials to get the word out via email, social media, websites, in-office and more:

"We are proud to raise awareness about the importance of children's oral health with our National Brush Day campaign each year," said Sarah Miller, Executive Director, DTA Foundation. "We look forward to seeing the outcome of this year's campaign as we continue to spread the message of good oral health habits in children across the country."

If you have any questions about this campaign, contact Sarah Miller, Executive Director, at [email protected] or (703) 379-7755.

About the DTA Foundation

The DTA Foundation's mission is to enable access to, empower personal ownership of, and increase utilization of oral healthcare. The DTA Foundation works to achieve this mission through strategic partnerships, research, and education. www.dtafoundation.org.

Media Contact: Sarah Miller
703.379.7755
www.dentaltradealliance.org
[email protected]

SOURCE Dental Trade Alliance Foundation

Also from this source

Envista Smile Project Donates $50,000 to Dr. Robert Tanner Freeman Scholarship

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.