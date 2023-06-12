Get Ready for the AliExpress June 12 Event: One-Stop Solution for Comprehensive Vehicle Diagnostics, the MUCAR CDE900 PRO.

ONTARIO, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a reliable and efficient diagnostic tool for the vehicle? Look no further than the MUCAR CDE900 PRO, the ultimate diagnostic tool that offers great value.

Get Ready for the AliExpress June 12 Event: One-Stop Solution for Comprehensive Vehicle Diagnostics, the MUCAR CDE900 PRO.
This device itself will provide a variety of combinations of additional features and paid opening methods in order to suit all types of maintenance technicians, flexible and easy to open at any time. Such as Full System Diagnostics Package, Single Reset Function Package, Full Reset Functions Package and 1 Brand Full System Diagnostics + 28 Reset Functions + ECU Coding + Active Test Package.

It supports all vehicles that support the OBDII protocol after 1996 and the following communication protocols: ISO 14230-4 (KWP2000), ISO 15765-4 (CAN), ISO 9141-2 (iso), ISO 14229 (uds), and SAEJ 1850 (VPW&PWM). Also it offers a professional diagnosis report, Bluetooth/email share printing, and support for 17 languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and other languages.

The MUCAR CDE900 PRO has been equipped with a 5-inch touch screen and a 1.2m diagnostic cable, the MUCAR CDE900 PRO offers a user-friendly interface that makes car diagnostics a breeze. Powered by Android 6.0 and an MT6580 4-Core Cortex Chip, it delivers lightning-fast processing speeds, allowing users to identify and fix any issues with their cars quickly and easily.

With 2+32G ROM and the ability to insert a memory card no larger than 256G to expand the memory, it offers ample space for storing diagnostic data. It also features full OBD2 functions, including reading and clearing error codes, and a 4-in-1 data stream that covers ABS, SRS, TCM, and ECM systems (Additional payment is required and can be opened as needed).

It is an ultimate diagnostic tool for the vehicle, with its high-end features, lifetime free updates, and user-friendly interface, it'll be an indispensable tool for car owners, mechanics, and technicians.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to get the MUCAR CDE900 PRO on June 12. Order it today and experience the convenience and efficiency of the MUCAR CDE900 PRO!

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005509983791.html

Présentation de MUCAR CDE900 PRO : la solution unique pour un diagnostic complet des véhicules

Introducing the MUCAR CDE900 PRO:The One-Stop Solution for Comprehensive Vehicle Diagnostics

