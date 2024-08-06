Get Ready for the Love Your Eyes Have Been Waiting For: Rohto® Dual Light Relief is Here!

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know, there are other ways to protect your eyes than just sunglasses, blue light blockers, hats and supplements? Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops latest eye care innovation has you covered with one solution with multiple benefits.

Rohto® utilized its 110 years of trusted innovation to bring unmatched relief to eyes. Post this Introducing NEW Rohto® Dual Light Relief, a hydrating eye drop that, for the first time, helps protect your eyes from the harmful effects of BOTH sunlight and screen light. ☺️ Soothing for the eyes ❌ BAK-free 👁 HydroCorneal™ Protection Technology Pick-up Dual Light Relief today so your eyes can finally stop being afraid of the light. #FearNoLight Rohto® Dual Light Relief hydrating eye drops has set a new standard in eye care. Unlike traditional eye drops, Dual Light Relief features a unique blend of proprietary ingredients designed to soothe eyes from irritation caused by the sun and digital screens. Perfect for today's digital age and active lifestyles, this innovative eye drop is more than just a solution for dry eyes – it's an essential component of modern eye care.

Late summer 2024 marks the launch of an eye care game-changer: Rohto® Dual Light Relief! Available soon at CVS, Publix, Rite Aid, Associated Foods, Walmart.com, Amazon, and rohtoeyedrops.com - this innovative product promises to relieve symptoms of digital eye strain, hydrate eyes with dual lubricants, AND protect corneal cells from dual lights – digital and sun. Yep, this is the eye care light protection you didn't know you needed!

Rohto® Dual Light Relief has already made waves, winning the prestigious REX Drugstore News Award for innovation. Why all the buzz? Let's dive in!

Why Rohto® Dual Light Relief is a Must-Have:

"We know our consumers are putting tons of stress on their eyes," says Allison Sanders, Marketing Initiatives Leader. "Whether sitting in an office with windows, scrolling for hours late at night, or anything in between, eye protection may not be top of mind. So, it was important for us to create a one-of-a-kind formula that protects eyes when consumers think their eyes are safe," says Sanders.

With HydroCorneal™ Protection Technology to protect corneal cells from sun and digital light damage, dual lubricants for added hydration, and a BAK Preservative Free formula for sensitive eyes, Rohto® utilized its 110 years of trusted innovation to bring unmatched relief to eyes. This safe, effective formula is only offered by Rohto; there is no brand or store-brand equivalent.

Don't wait! Experience the future of eye care with Rohto® Dual Light Relief and feel the difference.

About Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops

Rohto has relieved eye symptoms for people around the globe for over 110 years. Our mission is simple: to provide fast-acting relief and soothing comfort for red, dry, and irritated eyes through our innovative formulas. For more information about Rohto Cooling Eye Drops, as well as, to review our safety commitment to you, visit www.rohtoeyedrops.com or join Rohto® on Instagram and Facebook.

Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops are not a part of the FDA Eye Drop Recall. All of our products undergo rigorous testing for sterility and effectiveness to ensure they are safe for use. We take pride in producing eye drops within FDA-inspected facilities that strictly adhere to CGMPs (Current Good Manufacturing Practices).

SOURCE The Mentholatum Company