Get Ready for the Next Evolution in Motorized Window Treatments--The Glydea Ultra 50 Motor Available Now!

Tired of complicated motorized drapery systems that require extensive wiring or disrupt a room's clean aesthetic? The Glydea Ultra 50 offers the solution: a truly wire-free look with robust smart home integration. This powerful motor provides the intelligence and convenience homeowners expect, paired with the elegant, custom-crafted hardware Helser Brothers is known for.

Key Benefits of the Glydea Ultra 50:

Stay Smart & Connected: Seamlessly integrates with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home for effortless voice control. Manage drapery via remote, smartphone app, or simple voice command.

Discreet & Powerful: With an ultra-quiet operation (just 40 dB) and a compact design, it handles large, heavy draperies up to 110 lbs (50kg) with precision motion, soft start, and soft stop controls.

Conveniently Wire-Free: Features fast USB-C charging, with a single charge lasting up to nine months. Real-time feedback on drapery position and battery level is available through the TaHoma by Somfy app.

Features fast , with a single charge lasting up to nine months. Real-time feedback on drapery position and battery level is available through the TaHoma by Somfy app. Professional-Grade Quality: Backed by Somfy's 5-year warranty, ensuring lasting reliability and performance.

The Glydea Ultra 50 represents a significant step in Helser Brothers' commitment to bringing more advanced, yet beautifully designed, motorized window solutions to the design community. It allows professionals to offer clients a sophisticated automation experience that enhances daily comfort, privacy, and energy efficiency.

Master Motorization Training with Helser Brothers + Somfy

To support designers and installers in mastering this new technology, Helser Brothers is hosting a FREE training event in partnership with Somfy at their state-of-the-art facility in Irvine, CA.

For Interior Designers (April 8, 2026): A focused session on selling motorized decorative solutions, roller shades, and client presentation techniques.

For Installers (April 9, 2026): A hands-on workshop covering hardware installation best practices, system programming, and advanced troubleshooting.

Attendees will enjoy breakfast and lunch and learn directly from experts, including Helser Brothers CEO Thomas Berry, Training & Development Manager Kristine Horton, and Somfy Training Manager Tom Harkness.

Space is limited for this event. This is more than training—it's an opportunity to become part of a large network of certified professionals.

About Helser Brothers:

For nearly 30 years, Helser Brothers has been manufacturing high-quality, custom drapery hardware in Chandler, Arizona. Renowned for its integrity, innovation, and dedication to customer needs, the company takes pride in its exceptional customer service team and its role as a trusted partner to designers and workrooms across the country. Helser Brothers is committed to expanding its product offerings to include leading motorized drapery and home automation solutions.

To learn more about the Glydea Ultra 50 motor, register for the motorization training event and become a Helser Brothers Trade Member.

