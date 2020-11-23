Get Ready for the Second Annual National Use Your Gift Card Day™ on January 16, 2021
Consumers and Merchants Look Forward to Day of Deals, Shopping Tips and Using Gift Cards for Good
Nov 23, 2020, 09:04 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With $3 billion in gift cards going unspent each year, the second annual National Use Your Gift Card Day will take place on January 16, 2021, which reminds consumers to use their gift cards by offering incentives and tips for using them online or in-store. This observance joins Small Business Saturday, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, and other days that directly benefit shoppers and merchants, as well as support non-profit organizations.
A few of the popular brands that have already signed on to participate in this year's National Use Your Gift Card Day include the following, and the list is growing daily:
- Applebee's®
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's
- Bolay
- Chipotle
- Jon Smith Subs
- Macy's
- PetSmart
- rue21
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Smashburger
- The Great Greek
- Topgolf
"People love giving and receiving gift cards, but surprisingly many of them do not get used," said Tracy Tilson, Founder of UseYourGiftCard.com™. "National Use Your Gift Card Day reminds Americans to use their gift cards either digitally or in-store, re-connects merchants with their customers and now more than ever, highlights the importance of donating unused gift cards to charitable causes."
National Use Your Gift Card Day is scheduled for the third Saturday in January annually, following the holidays when many consumers receive gift cards as presents. In fact, according to a consumer sentiment survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, gift cards consistently rank as the second-most given gift, reaching a high of 59 percent for the holidays in 2019.
"Gift cards help shoppers buy items they want and need online as well as in-store," said Megan Flanagan, Executive Director of the Retail Gift Card Association. "Whether consumers use their gift cards in shops and restaurants, or donate them to charity, the important thing is not to let gift cards go unused."
For more information, deals, tips and offers visit www.UseYourGiftCard.com or email [email protected].
About National Use Your Gift Card Day™ and UseYourGiftCard.Com
National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held the third Saturday each January and reminds consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten. Consumers can check this website for more information, an updated list of merchants, and to find advice for getting the most out of their gift cards on January 16th.
UseYourGiftCard.com is a hub offering consumers special shopping deals and incentives, and helpful tips on how to use and maximize savings when shopping with gift cards.
