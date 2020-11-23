Get Ready for the Second Annual National Use Your Gift Card Day™ on January 16, 2021

A few of the popular brands that have already signed on to participate in this year's National Use Your Gift Card Day include the following, and the list is growing daily:

Applebee's®

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Bolay

Chipotle

Jon Smith Subs

Macy's

PetSmart

rue21

Saks Fifth Avenue

Smashburger

The Great Greek

Topgolf

"People love giving and receiving gift cards, but surprisingly many of them do not get used," said Tracy Tilson, Founder of UseYourGiftCard.com™. "National Use Your Gift Card Day reminds Americans to use their gift cards either digitally or in-store, re-connects merchants with their customers and now more than ever, highlights the importance of donating unused gift cards to charitable causes."

National Use Your Gift Card Day is scheduled for the third Saturday in January annually, following the holidays when many consumers receive gift cards as presents. In fact, according to a consumer sentiment survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, gift cards consistently rank as the second-most given gift, reaching a high of 59 percent for the holidays in 2019.

"Gift cards help shoppers buy items they want and need online as well as in-store," said Megan Flanagan, Executive Director of the Retail Gift Card Association. "Whether consumers use their gift cards in shops and restaurants, or donate them to charity, the important thing is not to let gift cards go unused."

For more information, deals, tips and offers visit www.UseYourGiftCard.com or email [email protected].

About National Use Your Gift Card Day™ and UseYourGiftCard.Com

National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held the third Saturday each January and reminds consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten. Consumers can check this website for more information, an updated list of merchants, and to find advice for getting the most out of their gift cards on January 16th.

UseYourGiftCard.com is a hub offering consumers special shopping deals and incentives, and helpful tips on how to use and maximize savings when shopping with gift cards.

