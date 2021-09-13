Get Ready For Your Close-up with Poly's New Pro-Grade Video Conferencing Devices

Your own production studio The lineup of Poly Studio video conferencing gear brings broadcast-quality video to every meeting, regardless of the participants location, so you can be seen brilliantly and hear clearly. The Poly Studio X70 and Poly Studio E70 feature Poly Director AI technology, which includes Acoustic Fence, and NoiseBlockAI, giving your meeting the feel of a real live broadcast quality production with your own in-room director.

Poly DirectorAI is the brain behind Poly's cutting-edge video experiences. It uses AI and machine learning technology to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking that make everyone feel like they are in the room together. Poly DirectorAI perfects the hybrid working experience by seamlessly connecting those in the meeting room to those joining remotely.

The Poly Studio E70 intelligent camera is Zoom-certified and the Poly Studio X70 video bar is expected to be certified by December 2021. Both solutions will support Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery to bring meeting equality to medium and large rooms. Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery will use AI to create a gallery view, and send up to three unique video streams to frame-up in-room participants to remote attendees, to make sure everyone gets the face-to-face communication they crave.

"Having the best possible Zoom experience requires getting the best possible gear for your team's home office and meeting rooms," said Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms. "Poly's pro-grade video conferencing devices and personal solutions are designed to deliver an equitable meeting for everyone by enabling features like Zoom Smart Gallery view to ensure everyone has their own virtual seat at the "table"."

"At Poly we are committed to delivering a broadcast quality experience through our video-conferencing gear," said Beau Wilder, SVP and General Manager of Video Collaboration, Poly. "By incorporating film production rules and AI capabilities we are bringing meeting equality to participants in every style of room, regardless of their location."

A star-studded line up

Poly's suite of video conferencing devices offer something for every workstyle and workspace – from personal video conferencing devices like the Poly Studio P Series, or the Poly Studio USB, Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 video bars for small, medium and large meeting rooms. These pro-grade devices deliver the best audio and video so you can command the conversation and make the most of your meetings, wherever work happens.

Conference Room Heroes

The Poly Studio X70 video bar and Poly Studio E70 intelligent camera are conference room heroes, offering the best audio and video meeting experience available for attendees in the room, and for those joining remotely, making either option the perfect choice for hybrid working environments.

Poly Studio X70 & Studio E70 notable features:

Dual cameras with 4K sensors, NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technology to block out unwanted background noise

sensors, NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technology to block out unwanted background noise Ability to control lights, monitors and shades directly from the Poly TC8 screen via Poly's partnership and integration with Extron

Native support and connectivity to your cloud-based video provider of choice, including Zoom

Added security with a motorized, integrated electronic privacy shutter

An air quality sensor that will provide additional meeting room analytics with Poly Lens (available March 2022 )

) Poly+ offers 24x7 technical support, advance hardware replacement with pre-paid next-day shipping, and exclusive professional services discounts. Poly+ also includes access to premium features that will elevate the collaborative experience for the entire team.

Pricing and availability

For more information on pricing and availability of the Poly Studio family, please visit:

Poly Studio E70: starting at $3,499 USD ; now available worldwide

; now available worldwide Poly Studio X70: starting at $6,999 USD ; now available worldwide

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

