Get Ready to Be Bowl-ed Over with Three Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Flavors

A tribute to the classic diner treat, new Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Strawberry Milkshake evokes the nostalgic taste of a strawberry milkshake with ripe, juicy strawberry flavor coupled with rich creamy notes, and turns the milk a fun, vibrant pink. New Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Cinnamon French Toast is a perfect combination of caramelized brown sugar and maple syrup flavor paired with warm cinnamon spice on golden toasted flakes, giving fans that tasty and timeless French toast experience. Plus, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Chocolate is better than ever with traditional corn flakes, sweet cocoa and vanilla flavor notes that leave behind a delicious chocolatey milk.

"For generations, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes has provided families with a delicious way to begin their mornings," said Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Now, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes is introducing not just one but three flavors with color-changing milk to start the day with and bring even more fun to the breakfast table."

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Strawberry Milkshake, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Cinnamon French Toast and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Chocolate will be available at retailers nationwide starting in May 2022 for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 13.5-ounce box and $6.29 for a 24-ounce box.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest from Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, follow along on Instagram and TikTok.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company