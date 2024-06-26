Join the Celebration on National Bomb Pop Day and Uncover the Iconic Treat's Evolution

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars —June 27th is National Bomb Pop Day! This year, we celebrate the 69th birthday of the iconic red, white and blue rocket-shaped treat. Conceived in 1955 as a symbol of American patriotism, Bomb Pop has not just evolved; it has become a timeless summer staple, gracing American households for over six decades. In a testament to its enduring popularity, Bomb Pop has expanded its range to include three Extreme flavors: Super Sour Strawberry, Blue Raspberry Freeze and Fire Cherry, catering to every consumer's tastebuds. This summer, you can also try Bomb Pop's color-changing soda at IHOPs nationwide.

Get Ready to Celebrate Iconic Summer Fun on National Bomb Pop Day

"Bomb Pop is emblematic of exploration and fun. That's exactly what you'll experience when you try our Extremes, which will take your tastebuds on a flavor journey they've never been on before! Our brand is full of possibility, always innovating to stay current and cutting-edge while staying true to our beloved classic, the Original Bomb Pop," said Bomb Pop Brand Manager Alnese Thomas.

The Original Bomb Pop was born in 1955, after D.S. "Doc" Abernathy and James S. Merritt invented the icy treat for Merritt Foods in Kansas City, Missouri. The iconic red, white, and blue stack infused with cherry, lime, and blue raspberry was a tribute to the spirit of the times of heightened patriotism.

Sixteen years later, in 1971, Bomb Pop was trademarked. In 1991, when D.S Abernethy's company Merritt Foods eventually closed, Wells' Dairy, now Wells Enterprises, bought the business, including Bomb Pops. The confections are still made today in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells Enterprises, America's largest privately held ice cream company, is headquartered.

As Bomb Pop celebrates its 69th birthday, the brand hopes this momentous occasion gives you another reason to enjoy the excitement of its fun, frozen 40-calorie delight and continue the celebrations all summer long!

Bomb Pops are available nationwide at your favorite grocery retailers for a standard retail price. To find Bomb Pop at a location near you, visit www.bombpop.com/where-to-buy.

About Bomb Pop®

Bomb Pop has been the original symbol of summer fun since its inception in 1955, enchanting generations with its distinctive rocket shape and delicious, icy texture. For 69 years, Bomb Pop has brought people together and created lasting memories. To find your favorite Bomb Pop and locate a store near you, visit www.bombpop.com.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc., the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States, has been producing over 200 million gallons of ice cream annually since its founding in 1913. As an integral part of the Ferrero Group, Wells Enterprises is dedicated to crafting premium ice cream brands such as Blue Bunny®, Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®. With a passionate team of nearly 44,000 ice cream aficionados, Wells continues to bring joy to ice cream lovers across the country. To learn more, visit www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.

