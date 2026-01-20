GET READY TO DIP: HELUVA GOOD!® AND GRILLO'S PICKLES® PARTNER TO LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION DILL PICKLE DIP

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the start of a flavor collaboration set to captivate snack enthusiasts and dominate dairy aisles. Heluva Good!®, the 100-year-old brand synonymous with creamy, delicious dips, has partnered with Grillo's Pickles®, the industry leader celebrated for its fresh, vibrant dill pickle flavor, to create a bold limited-edition offering: Heluva Good! Grillo's Dill Pickle Dip.

The Heluva Good! Grillo’s Dill Pickle Dip is available now at select retailers

This limited-edition dip is a dream come true for pickle lovers everywhere. The refreshingly bold, briny flavor of Grillo's Pickles pairs perfectly with the crave-worthy creaminess of Heluva Good! Dip. Scoop it up with a potato chip or spread it on your burger – there's no wrong way to enjoy it. The Heluva Good! Grillo's Dill Pickle Dip is available now at select retailers.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer the iconic Grillo's Pickles flavor as our newest Heluva Good! Dip offering," said Chris Ross, senior vice president of marketing and research & development for Heluva Good!. "This collaboration is about merging two beloved, taste-forward brands to create an irresistible snacking experience that delivers on flavor."

"We're very excited for this launch," said Grillo's CMO, Mark Luker. "Grillo's and Heluva Good! Dip fit together seamlessly and we know consumers are going to love the combination."

To find where you can purchase the dip near you, head to heluvagood.com/productlocator . For more information about the new flavor collaboration, follow Heluva Good! (@heluvagooddips) and Grillo's Pickles® (@grillospickles) on social media.

About Heluva Good! Dips

The Heluva Good!® brand has held a reputation for quality and taste for 100 years. The Heluva Good! name has been as much a promise as a brand name and dates back to 1925 when Perry Messinger, Heluva Good!'s founder, began making wedges of homemade washed curd cheese in a basement in Sodus, NY. Today, Heluva Good! Dip is part of the HP Hood LLC family of brands. You can now find Heluva Good! Dip in dairy cases throughout the US and Canada. For more information, please visit heluvagood.com .

About Grillo's Pickles

Grillo's Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles. All Grillo's Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you've been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo's expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo's has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo's is more than just a pickle—it's a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo's has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people. For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Heluva Good!