Get Ready to Fall in Love All Over Again: Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are Back!

08 Aug, 2023

Just in Time for Fall, Iconic Brand Re-Releases Beloved Limited-Edition Flavor

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is finally over for all pumpkin enthusiasts! Just in time for the Fall season kick-off, Little Bites® Snacks is bringing back an iconic seasonal favorite: Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins! As the leaves start changing colors and the air becomes crisp, get ready to indulge in the warm, cozy flavors that will make your taste buds dance with delight, available nationwide now through October 2023.

Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins

Baked with the mouth-watering deliciousness of real pumpkin and cinnamon, these moist and fluffy bite-sized Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are available in perfectly portioned pouches, making them ideal for school lunchboxes, snacking at home with family or on-the-go with friends! In addition to their delicious flavor, Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins contain no high fructose corn syrup and 0g of trans fat, making them a top choice for kids and parents alike.

"Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins have become an autumn staple for those looking to savor the cozy flavors of the season, which is why we're thrilled to bring back this fan-favorite product for yet another year," said Moira Flood, Marketing Director for Little Bites® Snacks. "We're proud to continue providing families with snacks that help them create little moments that feel really big each season, and we're looking forward to seeing all the ways our muffins are enjoyed this Fall!"

Limited Edition Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 200 calories per pouch and with no high fructose corn syrup and 0g trans-fat, Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are the perfect snacking solution for today's busy families.

For more information about Entenmann's and our Little Bites products, visit www.entenmanns.com.

Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are now available at most retailers nationwide through October. Grab a box or two, and let the Fall snacking adventures begin! To find a store near you, click here, and for more information and entertainment, be sure to visit Little Bites on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

SOURCE Entenmann’s Little Bites® Snacks

