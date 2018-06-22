Get Ready to Glow! OFRA Cosmetics is Coming to ULTA Beauty

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8342151-ofra-cosmetics-cruelty-free-makeup-ulta-beauty/

Social media shine put OFRA on the mind of beauty enthusiasts all around the world. OFRA, known as a PRO MUA brand for many years, is now crushed on by beauty bloggers such as KathleenLights, NikkieTutorials, and MannyMUA. This social connection has allowed OFRA to glow, and just over a year ago make its debut on ULTA.com with a limited range of best selling liquid lipsticks and highlighters. Success lead to the brands collaborating on a makeup palette and duochrome liquid lipsticks sold exclusively through ULTA, and a swift sell-out during the must-shop 21 Days of Beauty.

As OFRA makes it debut in 451 ULTA doors, the brand will be showing off some new glow and reintroducing themselves to beauty enthusiasts with a fresh logo, website, packaging, and overall image redesign. The ULTA guest will be "Ohhh"-ing when they set their eyes and hands on the inclusive mix of liquid lipsticks and highlighters from OFRA, including uber liked shades from collaborations with KathleenLights and NikkieTutorials.

OFRA Operations Director, Ayelet Faerman:

"This is a major milestone for OFRA. Building this brand from the ground up, experiencing the cycle of highs and lows, and still making it to this point only pushes my team and I to grow OFRA into something we never imagined. We are thankful for this partnership with ULTA and the opportunity it will give our brand to shine."

Available June 24th in 451 ULTA stores nationwide.

PRODUCTS AVAILABLE:

HIGHLIGHTERS

Using liquid-to-baked technology, OFRA highlighters are created using prismatically-pigmented pearls* that give GLOW a new meaning.

Shades

Beverly Hills (5-in-1 highlighter with shades of golden bronze, cool pink, pearly white, neutral shimmer, pink-peach) $32/10g

Rodeo Drive (Universally flattering sun-kissed gold) $29/10g

Glazed Donut (Frosty white) $29/10g collab with @nikkietutorials

Pillow Talk (Soft pearl pink) $29/10

Blind The Haters (Rich bronze-copper) $29/10g collab with @nikkietutorials

LIQUID LIPSTICKS

OFRA liquid lipsticks bring together comfort wear and long-lasting color in one tube. These enticingly-scented lippies are never drying and give fully-pigmented coverage in one application.

Shades

Miami Fever (Burnt terracotta orange) $17/6g collab with @kathleenlights

Havana Nights (Brick red) $17/6g collab with @kathleenlights

Verona (Mocha nude brown) $17/6g coming soon to Ulta.com

Pasadena (Mauve-pink brown) $17/6g

All OFRA Cosmetics' products are made to order and are 100% vegan. No animal testing is done at OFRA Cosmetic Laboratories. The company prides itself on being cruelty-free and committed members of both PETA and Leaping Bunny.

*All OFRA pearls are synthetic

