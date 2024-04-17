Get Ready to Level Up: New Gamer-Focused 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Fuel Your Focus with Three Delicious Flavors, 5-hour ENERGY Gamer Shots Available Online

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of 5-hour ENERGY®, the leading provider of energy shots, announced today a new product line for adults in the gaming community. The Gamer Shot lineup, featuring three new electrifying 5-hour ENERGY® flavors, will help gamers stay focused and energized during their gameplay sessions. Consumers can secure the new flavors for a limited time beginning May 1 on 5-hourENERGY.com.

Assemble your team! The Limited Edition Gamer Shot Variety Pack is here to fuel your next victory. Level up your next gaming session with the new Gamer Shot lineup of flavors including Apple Bash, Pineapple charge and Rocket Raspberry.

Each 5-hour ENERGY® Gamer Shot is packed with B-vitamins, taurine and amino-acids to help gamers power up, stay sharp and feel focused through their gaming sessions without the jitters or the crash. These fortunate players can now quickly get the caffeine recharge they need in the middle of a gaming session without wasting precious time. Each shot contains 230 mg of caffeine, equivalent to a 12-ounce premium coffee.

"Creating a shot specifically for gamers is a natural extension for us," said Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY®. "62% of adults in America play video games, and many of them say they consume an energy beverage while gaming. Now they can down our new gamer shot in seconds and be at the top of their game for hours."

This new lineup of 5-hour ENERGY® Gamer Shot features three new energizing flavors:

Pineapple Charge – a tropical pineapple flavor with a hint of spicy ginger.

a tropical pineapple flavor with a hint of spicy ginger. Rocket Raspberry – a sweet, juicy raspberry flavor.

a sweet, juicy raspberry flavor. Apple Bash – a fruity blend of apple, pear and peach flavors.

The Gamer Shot Variety Pack is a convenient and game changing way to experience all three of the new 5-hour ENERGY® shot flavors. The limited-edition Gamer Shot Variety Pack is only available while supplies last, so get your squad together to share the fun.

Fans will also be able to gear up with special edition merchandise available for a limited time on 5-hourENERGY.com. The collection will feature hats, T-shirts and hoodies that highlight graphics from the bottles. Show off your gaming style with the 5-hour ENERGY® merchandise.

Following the online launch, Pineapple Charge will hit store grocery and convenience store shelves nationwide this summer, accompanied by a national "Get Your Game On" campaign, launching in the fall.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets. 5-hour ENERGY® shots are not intended for consumption by minors.

