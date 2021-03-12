Get Ready to Live the Backyard Life in 2021

BEATRICE, Neb., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter gives way to spring, homeowners across the nation are making plans to spend more time outdoors. Since some of the world's most wondrous places lie just outside the back door, Exmark created its Backyard Life website. Developed to inspire homeowners to realize the full potential of their own backyards, Backyard Life has all new content for the 2021 season.

The Exmark Backyard Life site is a one stop resource for projects and tips for better outdoor living.

According to Exmark Senior Marketing Manager, John Cloutier, Backyard Life is a unique destination website for home and acreage owners looking to enhance their property and spend more quality time outdoors.

"We believe backyard life has value beyond measure and should be treated as such," Cloutier said. "That's why we build mowers that deliver the perfect cut, in less time, so homeowners can spend more time doing what they love. Our goal with Backyard Life is to give these homeowners the tips, tricks and know-how to take their backyard experience to the next level."

With a variety of blogs, how-to videos and lifestyle features, Backyard Life gives visitors an immersive multimedia experience. Exmark has partnered with leading influencers and content experts to create original content that's both informative and entertaining. Exmark Original Series content includes the Backyard Smart, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Done-In-A-Weekend Extended Cuts, Dream Yards, Living Rural and Prime Cuts series.

New for 2021, Exmark's Backyard Smart video series gives viewers easy-to-implement lawn care information and tips. Topics include understanding hardiness zones, proper fertilization timing and techniques, selecting the right cutting height for your mower, and dealing with bare spots in the lawn.

Landscape designer, Doug Scott, hosts the Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos, as well as Exmark's new Done-In-A-Weekend Extended Cuts series. The Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos feature lawn-and-garden DIY projects viewers can complete over a weekend, including composting bins, stow-away seating, a bird feeder and more. In the Done-In-A-Weekend Extended Cuts videos, Scott partners with lawn and garden experts to cover more complex, strategic projects, including layering plants, outdoor illumination and mowing like a pro, among others.

Since great food is a staple of backyard life, Exmark partnered with former Iron Chef Showdown winner, David Bancroft, for its Prime Cuts original series of outdoor cooking and living videos. In each video, Bancroft works with guest chefs to show viewers how to cook up unforgettable dishes including Michael Waddell's turkey nuggets, and Joe Thomas' antelope medallions.

For the Exmark Original Series, Dream Yards, landscape designer, Jane Waldorp travels the country to inspire viewers with profiles of innovative, beautiful and well-kept yards. Dream Yards videos give viewers tips and perspective that can help viewers realize the full potential of their outdoor spaces.

In Exmark's new Living Rural original video series, host Greg Grimes offers tips for maximizing rural properties and acreages. Topics include stocking ponds with fish and creating the right habitat for wildlife, among others.

Exmark has also partnered with leading ambassadors to create unique outdoor living blogs and videos for the Backyard Life site. Ambassadors include horticulture expert, Joe Lamp'l, NASCAR racer, Austin Dillon, barbeque expert, Greg Mrvich, professional fishermen, Brian Latimer and Joe Thomas, and outdoorsman, Michael Waddell, among others.

Get inspired to live your best backyard life at Exmark.com/Backyard.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. Exmark mowers are trusted two-to-one over the next best-selling brand of zero-turn mowers by landscape professionals. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark's goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company's commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

