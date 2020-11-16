Get ready to play with the new aden + anais™ playtime collection

True to the brand's promise of stylish, versatile comfort for mom and baby, each piece comes alive with animal pals from the global best-selling aden + anais™ jungle jam print and features luxurious cotton muslin fabric for a touch of softness and quality that lasts.

"Given our nearly 15-year history of creating premium soft goods for babies, the playtime and gear categories are a natural expansion for our brand, and we're so excited to offer parents new ways to engage with baby and watch them grow," said Christina Campisi, director of integrated marketing for aden + anais™. "We know parents seek innovative solutions that provide both function and design, which the 3-in-1 transition seat and baby bonding playmat deliver on, while also offering developmental benefits for baby."

baby bonding playmat

Generously oversized, the baby bonding playmat allows parents to play and explore side-by-side with baby. From self-discovery with the sun mirror, to sensory development with the crinkle peek-a-boo leaves, adventure awaits as baby enters each different discovery zone. Each playmat is made of high quality 100% muslin combed cotton with 100% hypoallergenic poly fill. All appliques are sewn manually by skilled artisans through hand-guided embroidery machines and hand-finished to create the perfect shape to each embroidered motif. The reversible design features the global best-selling jungle jam print on one side, while the back features a modern print to complement every home. The baby bonding playmat is machine washable and suitable for all ages. Suggested retail price is $99.95.

3-in-1 transition seat

Babies can bounce, rock, and sit with the patent-pending 3-in-1 transition seat, which seamlessly transitions from bouncer to rocker to seat. Featuring a modern aesthetic to address parents' desire for products that are both functional and fit in with existing home decor, this seat includes a luxurious cotton muslin cover and removable infant insert with plush built-in head support. Baby will love discovering the toy bar, featuring muslin jungle jam-themed animals. When playtime is over, the lightweight and portable 3-in-1 transition seat easily folds flat and tucks away out of view. The machine-washable seat cover is made from 100% cotton muslin and is recommended for use with newborns up to two years or 29lbs. Suggested retail price is $179.95.

Available at adenandanais.com, Amazon, babylist.com and buybuyBABYⓇ, the baby bonding playmat is available for purchase now, and the 3-in-1 transition seat launches in early 2021. Sign up here to be among the first to get notified of its availability. For more information about the new playtime collection, visit adenandanais.com.

aden + anais™ collection

The playtime collection is part of the aden + anais™ collection of exceptional, luxurious baby products and gifts. These distinctly designed pieces feature sophisticated hand-drawn prints in an array of fabrics, for an ultimate sense of style. As a trusted leader in baby products, we are known for our generously sized swaddles, delivering optimal versatility. Our signature muslin weave is carefully crafted with the finest yarn for durability and supreme quality. Staying true to our promise of stylish, versatile comfort, this collection is uniquely designed to complement your lifestyle.

About aden + anais™

Since 2006, the aden + anais™ brand has brought the Australian legacy of cotton muslin to the forefront of modern baby care. The award-winning collection includes a full range of multi-purpose swaddles, burpy bibs®, dream blankets™, sleeping bags, nursery bedding and more. The company, which has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, has sold more than 25 million swaddles in 65 countries worldwide. For more information on the aden + anais™ brand and product collections, please visit www.adenandanais.com and follow us on Instagram @adenandanais .

CONTACT: Lindsey Rose

[email protected]

612.562.4477

SOURCE aden + anais

