Get Ready to Run and Get Spooky at the 16th Annual Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Scary, Sweet 16th Birthday to the Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon! Lace up your running shoes, grab your costume, and prepare for the most fun run of the year! It's going to be better than ever - all levels of runners are invited to join us on October 26th for a thrilling day of creativity, fitness, and festive frights.

This one-of-a-kind event encourages participants to dress up in their most creative costumes and hit the streets of Miami Beach. From experienced runners to beginners, everyone is welcome to participate in this spooky race in South Florida's sunshine! Races include a Half Marathon, Freaky 4-Miler, and a Trick or Treat Kids Dash for our youngest ghouls and goblins!

"The Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon is all about having fun, getting creative, and embracing the spirit of Halloween in one of the most beautiful areas of Miami Beach," said the event organizer. "We're thrilled to welcome runners from all over the world, as well as local families looking for a festive way to get active and celebrate."

The start line and finish line for all races is 7th Street and Ocean Drive in the tropical paradise of Miami Beach. Registration is still open for the Half Marathon, 4 Miler and the Kids Dash, so gather your friends, family, and fellow Halloween enthusiasts for a day of healthy fun, creativity, and community spirit!

Event Details and Notes:

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Events: Halloween Half Marathon, Freaky 4 Miler, Trick or Treat Kids Dash

Costumes encouraged but not required

Special $5 Discount Per Runner for Groups of 4 or more

Preferred Partner Hotel List is Available Where To Stay

Packet Pick-Up Courtesy of Halloween Megastore Locations Packet Pick-Up Locator

For more event information and registration details, visit www.halloweenhalfmarathon.com

Media Contact:

Matthew J. Lorraine

(561) 504-2001

[email protected]

About the Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon:

The Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon is an annual event that combines the thrill of a half marathon with the festive fun of Halloween. With a focus on creativity, fitness, and community, the event welcomes runners of all levels and encourages participants to dress up, get active, and celebrate in style.

