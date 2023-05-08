Get Ready to See the Light: Dr. Deepak Sobti at Texas Eye and Cataract Clinic Offers Customizable Cataract Surgery Options with Light Adjustable Lens™ by RxSight®

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Eye and Cataract (TEC) recently expanded its range of eye care services to include the revolutionary Light Adjustable Lens (LAL). Developed by RxSight, the Light Adjustable Lens is the world's first intraocular lens (IOL) that allows for precise customization and optimization after cataract surgery. Known for his progressive approach and integration of 21st century science and technology, Dr. Sobti was the first to implant the Eyhance IOL and Durysta implant in Ellis County. He is now excited to offer this latest option to his patients undergoing cataract surgery.

"We're very happy to be adding this visionary procedure here at TEC," said Dr. Sobti. "The Light Adjustable Lens is a game-changer, giving unprecedented levels of customization and allowing patients a whole new lease on their vision. It's a fantastic technology and I'm proud to offer this advanced option to our patients. Whether it's bringing new treatments for glaucoma and dry eye, or finding the latest treatment options for cataract surgery, we strive to embrace innovation here at TEC. And this procedure is no different. It has already transformed the way we approach helping patients achieve their goals through cataract surgery."

Better Sight at TEC – The Light Adjustable Lens™ from RxSight®

Despite significant advancements in modern cataract surgery technologies, many patients still struggle to achieve their desired vision even after surgery. According to a recent study, only 6 out of 10 cataract patients achieve their targeted vision, while an even smaller percentage achieved excellent vision at all distances. This is a well-known issue for cataract surgery outcomes, due to the difficulty in predicting how the eye will heal following cataract surgery. But the Light Adjustable Lens™ has changed all that.

Designed by a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, the Light Adjustable Lens is made of a special material in a pioneering IOL solution. Using the lens, patients can optimize their vision according to their personal desires and lifestyle requirements, and all in just a few easy, short office visits. This customization is possible thanks to a series of short post-operative, light-based treatment procedures performed by an eye doctor from the comfort of an ophthalmic chair.

The Light Adjustable Lens provides superior visual outcomes when compared to non-adjustable IOLs, as demonstrated in a recent study of 600 subjects*. Patients who received the Light Adjustable Lens and underwent subsequent adjustments were twice as likely to achieve 20/20 distance vision at 6 months, without glasses, compared to those who received a standard monofocal IOL.

In addition to LASIK, Eyhance IOLs, Durysta implants, and the Light Adjustable Lens procedure, TEC also offers innovative dry eye treatments. Recently voted Best of the Best Ophthalmologist in Ellis County, read more about Dr. Sobti and TEC by visiting their educational blog. And for the latest updates and clinic events, follow TEC and Dr. Sobti on social media: Facebook, Instagram (TEC), Instagram (Dr. Sobti).

About Texas Eye and Cataract

The team at Texas Eye and Cataract understands the importance of visual health to every single patient. Offering a full range of minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries, laser cataract procedures, and innovative advances in eye surgery that can help reduce patients' dependence on corrective lenses, Texas Eye and Cataract provides the most advanced vision correction options available today. We help patients maintain clear vision and experience a better quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.TECeyecare.com.

