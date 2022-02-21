Get Ready to Slide, Splash and Swim Into Spring at Island H2O Water Park

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Island H2O Water Park will re-open to guests beginning Saturday, March 12, 2022. In celebration of the park's re-opening, the first family in line on March 12 will receive a free cabana for the day, and the first 25 guests to enter, will receive a return ticket to come back any day in the 2022 season.

Island H2O Water Park Opens for 2022 Season

"Even with the challenges the pandemic presented, last year was our best year yet," said Island H2O Water Park General Manager Jim Kunau. "We know that quality family time and unforgettable experiences are more important than ever, so we look forward to an even better year helping to create special memories for our guests and their families."

Thanks to the latest technology, the immersive and interactive water park is designed to allow guests to customize their ride experience by selecting music and lighting using a state-of-the-art wristband system. Selfie stations, video booths and on-ride photos capture images and video perfect for sharing on social media. And guests are rewarded for their rides by earning points each time, redeemable for food and merchandise in the park.

Island H2O Water Park is continuing to implement demanding standards with safety protocols and procedures while delivering a fun guest experience and ensuring the park operates safely, responsibly and sustainably. Island H2O Water Park will:

Promote Hand Hygiene & Respiratory Etiquette: Additional hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the park, and signs are displayed to encourage all employees and guests to wash their hands often and cover their coughs and sneezes.

Clean, Disinfect and Sanitize on a Continuous Basis: The CDC states, "Disinfection with chlorine… should inactivate the virus in the water." The water in all attractions at Island H2O Water Park is double treated with chlorination and ultraviolet light to maintain the healthiest water conditions. All water that circulates through the water park is exposed to UV light in the filtration process. UV light works by disrupting the DNA or RNA of specific organisms, such as viruses, which in turn, kills or inactivates the virus completely. Team members are assigned additional duties that support cleanliness throughout the park, including disinfection of handrails, loungers, tabletops, tubes, mats, door handles, and other surfaces.

Encourage Electronic Payments: Guests are encouraged to purchase admission tickets online prior to arriving at the park to minimize interactions during the park entry experience. Guests are also encouraged to use cashless payment methods while visiting.

Pricing: $64.99 adults | $54.99 children ages 3+ and seniors 62+

Visitors can save $5 online when purchasing tickets in advance.

Season Pass Offer: $79.99 per person

Limited time benefits include unlimited admission for the 2022 season, free parking and souvenir drink bottle, as well as complimentary guest ticket and FLEX Pay. FLEX Pay: $15.99 per month for five months (FLEX Pay option ends February 27, 2022).

For details on park hours, season passes, events and offers, please visit www.IslandH2OLive.com.

About Island H2O

Central Florida's newest water park received the 2019 World Waterpark Association's Leading Edge Award for its creativity in the development of new themes, facilities, programs, services and operational concepts in the water attractions industry. Island H2O Water Park's innovative design techniques and cutting-edge technology make it a uniquely immersive and interactive experience. For more information on hours, birthday parties, groups, purchasing tickets, and season pass information, please visit www.IslandH2OLive.com. Island H2O Water Park is located at 3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee, FL, 34747.

