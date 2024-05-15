Get Ready to 'Sorbet All Day' This Summer with Newest Launch From My/Mochi™

My/Mochi Introduces Its First-Ever Sorbets in Two Refreshing Flavors – Peach Mango and Raspberry

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My/Mochi™ is getting ready for a joyfully chill summer with the launch of its first-ever sorbets. The new frozen treats wrap premium sorbets made from real fruit in pillowy mochi dough for a refreshing, light treat that, at 70 calories or less, will make you want to 'sorbet all day.'

My/Mochi sorbets are a perfect addition to the original mochi ice cream brand's portfolio. They are dairy-free and naturally gluten free while delivering the sweet flavor and textural experience people love about My/Mochi.

My/Mochi's Launches New Sorbets in Peach Mango and Raspberry

Mochi has been gaining popularity over the last few years as chefs, foodies and even social media influencers discover creative, new ways to use it in recipes and snacks. Sorbet, like mochi, dates back centuries and has become a go-to, lighter alternative to ice cream. My/Mochi's Chief Marketing Officer Brigette Wolf says combining the two was a perfect way to stretch the possibilities of what mochi can deliver in a frozen treat.

"Mochi is really becoming a major trend as consumers seek to explore new foods that are rooted in culture, deliver unique eating experiences and can be a vehicle for different flavors and textures," said Wolf. "We also know that those with a sweet tooth want lower calorie, portion-controlled desserts – especially in the summer – so we thought sorbets would be a great addition to our line of joyfully chill treats."

My/Mochi Raspberry Sorbets are 70 calories a serving and Peach Mango are 45 calories a serving. Both contain zero fat and are also gluten free and made with no artificial ingredients. The sorbets are now rolling out in Target stores nationally and retail for approximately $5.99 for a 6-count box. Visit www.mymochi.com for more information.

About MyMochi

MyMochi™ is the original and largest producer of mochi ice cream in the United States. It is available in over 25 countries and in more than 20 flavors – including Cookie Dough, Strawberry, Double Chocolate, Cookies & Cream and Mango, as well as dairy-free options, Smoothies and new Sorbets. My/Mochi also introduced Waffle Bites in select retailers in the spring of 2024. MyMochi ice cream contains no artificials and is made with milk containing no rBST and non-GMO ingredients. MyMochi is available at retailers nationwide. Find out more at www.mymochi.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

