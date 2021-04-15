Get Ready to Tour the Nation's Best Boat Builders with 'Factory Fridays' by boats.com

"Boats aren't just a form of transportation, they are feats of engineering and design that can capture our imagination and allow us to enjoy the incredible freedom that the world's oceans, lakes and rivers provide," said the series producer Ryan McVinney. "But who are the people behind these modern machines? That is what Factory Fridays uncovers and makes known to enthusiasts everywhere."

In the debut episode of Factory Fridays, the series explores the 7.5-acre Intrepid Powerboats facility and grounds, and enters a unique world of collaborative design, precision construction and customization. Host Marilyn DeMartini meets with company president Ken Clinton to discuss how the award-winning builder has perfected the research and design process over 30 years in business, and introduce their "one-of-a-kind, one-at-a-time" approach to customer service.

From there, the second episode of Factory Fridays pays a visit to the SeaHunter Boats facility in Homestead, Florida. Viewers pass through the 46,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art boat building shop where SeaHunter constructs their signature hulls. These boats feature stepped transoms which are touted to be faster than traditional v-bottom or full-stepped hulls.

The show's next exciting segment that will be released tomorrow, is a rare, behind-the-scenes look at legendary brand Chris-Craft Boats in Sarasota, Florida. More upcoming stops in the series include Invincible Boats, Pursuit Boats, and Nor-Tech Boats, and many others. From innovative marine propulsion systems and cutting-edge onboard technology, to the advanced physics of computerized hull design, some of the world's greatest boat builders share their fascinating stories and unique approaches to constructing watercraft.

Episodes of Factory Fridays are made available on the boats.com YouTube channel. Watchers can subscribe to receive alerts for new segments each week. Fans can also follow @boatsdotcom on Instagram and Facebook for more, all-access shots of production.

