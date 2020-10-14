Get Real Launches New Advisory Firm To Help Clients Imagine And Leverage Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality Technology To Improve The Way They Work

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Real, a Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) advisory firm, publicly launched today to help businesses and not for profits implement VR and AR technologies that dramatically improve and scale their organizations. Clients will benefit from Get Real's team of professionals that combine several decades of experience in leveraging emerging technology and integrated platforms to solve real-world business challenges and create sustainable competitive advantages.

"We're excited to help our clients discover Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in its early stages, establish themselves as leaders amongst their peers, and maintain a competitive edge for years to come," said Rob Merrilees, Get Real Co-Founder. "Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technology is ready for business applications today. It has the ability to change how organizations train, collaborate, market, visualize data, gather, educate, and raise money."

Get Real works with clients to match them with best-in-class providers of VR and AR solutions through its Get Real Partner Alliance (GRPA). The GRPA covers innovative VR and AR platforms across a wide variety of industries and leading providers of collaboration tools, data visualization software, training software, 360-degree video, and custom game engine development.

"The breadth and depth of the GRPA allows us to see how advances in VR/AR technology in one industry will foreshadow future innovation in other industries," said Ed Haravon, Get Real Co-founder. "Our clients will benefit from the combination of the GRPA and our team's long history of deploying emerging technology to create significant advantages in order to increase the scale and profitability of businesses."

Get Real is the fourth company Rob Merrilees has founded or co-founded. In 1999, he founded Spot Trading, one of the first entirely off-floor proprietary trading firms in the U.S. In 2001, he also co-founded YJT Solutions (now Entara Corporation), an IT managed service provider. After college, Rob co-founded Diamond Edge Software and co-authored "Radio Baseball," the first-ever computer baseball simulation game published by Electronic Arts, now known as EA Sports.

Ed Haravon is the current president of Chicago's chapter of the VR/AR Association, the world's largest industry association of VR and AR solutions providers and content creators. Prior to co-founding Get Real, he worked at Peak6 Investments where he helped to build Apex Crypto, a backend cryptocurrency execution, clearing, and custody solution for broker-dealers to offer to their retail clients. Prior to that, Ed was a Partner and COO at Spot Trading, and for over 16 years helped to manage its success and growth from eight to over 170 employees.

About Get Real

As a partner and advisor to businesses and not for profits, Get Real helps organizations of all sizes imagine how Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) can be leveraged to transform work. Get Real has client service offerings across a broad scope of VR and AR technology platforms, including training and education, large and small group collaboration, virtual offices, real estate marketing, data visualization, and VR storytelling. Through its Get Real Partner Alliance (GRPA), Get Real works with best-in-class VR/AR solution providers and content creators to serve its clients. Get Real works with clients to establish scalable and successful VR/AR strategies and programs to enable companies and organizations to more effectively train, collaborate, market, visualize data, gather, educate, and raise money.

For more information, visit www.getrealxr.com

Follow us on twitter at @getrealxr

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/getrealxr/

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Get Real

Related Links

http://www.getrealxr.com

