GET RECKLESS THIS HALLOWEEN: REVOLUTION BEAUTY LAUNCHES COSMETICS COLLECTION INSPIRED BY DC SUPER-VILLAINS

News provided by

Revolution Beauty

12 Oct, 2023, 10:22 ET

Available at Walmart

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Rebels and Rulebreakers! Get ready to wreak havoc with Revolution Beauty's latest collection in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products -- DC Super-Villains. Just in time for Halloween, and available to purchase in-store and online at Walmart, this DC x Revolution cosmetics collection will help transform beauty enthusiasts into the ultimate troublemaker.

Continue Reading
Revolution x DC
Revolution x DC

Inspired by botanical beauty Poison Ivy, and her partner in crime, Harley Quinn, the DC x Revolution collection includes 15 rebellious products ranging from fierce eyeshadows, bold lip shades and all the accessories a Super-Villain could need to strike up a devious look. Revolution Beauty is no stranger to breaking the rules, and now with this limited-edition DC x Revolution collection, consumers can get into the Halloween spirit with these animated and vibrant cosmetics destined to take over Gotham City.

"Revolution Beauty is honored to be partnering once again with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to activate a new and exclusive cosmetics collection inspired by the iconic DC Super-Villains," states Sara Staniford, President of Revolution Beauty USA. "The fictional city of Gotham and the villains that reside within have been globally recognized and beloved by fans worldwide for decades. We are proud to bring these characters to beauty enthusiasts and give consumers the opportunity to join forces through cosmetic creation."

Highlighting the iconic dynamic duo of Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, the DC x Revolution collection features 15 rebellious and daring skus, including Gotham City Comic Palette, Dangerous Red Harley Quinn Lip Kit, Poison Ivy Brow & Lash Mascara, Dynamic Duo Dual-Ended Eyeliners and more. The entire collection will be available in over 3,583 Walmart locations across the United States as well as online at Walmart.com and RevolutionBeauty.us. With intense pigments and formulas alongside animated designs and packaging, the collection will transport consumers straight to Gotham City in celebration of Halloween.

ABOUT REVOLUTION BEAUTY// FOLLOW US @MAKEUPREVOLUTION
Revolution Beauty is a British-based cosmetics company available in over 49 countries worldwide. Makeup Revolution is a brand within Revolution Beauty, accompanied by Makeup Revolution, Revolution Haircare, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare. Revolution Beauty is the fastest-growing company in the UK (December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. #OpenMinds is Revolution's call for everyone to celebrate diversity, embrace imperfection, respect self-expression and support beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Makeup Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty-free, never tested on animals and 93% vegan (and growing!).

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS:
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ABOUT DC:
DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

DC and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s23)

SOURCE Revolution Beauty

Also from this source

REVOLUTION BEAUTY INTRODUCES SKINCARE COLLECTION INTO WALGREENS STORES NATIONWIDE

REVOLUTION BEAUTY INTRODUCES SKINCARE COLLECTION INTO WALGREENS STORES NATIONWIDE

Revolution Beauty, a British-based authority in quality and accessible cosmetics, announces Revolution Skincare's expansion into Walgreens, an...
REVOLUTION BEAUTY LAUNCHES 'FORTNITE' COLLECTION

REVOLUTION BEAUTY LAUNCHES 'FORTNITE' COLLECTION

Revolution Beauty, British-based cosmetics and skincare brand for the masses, and Epic Games have teamed up for Revolution Beauty x Fortnite, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.