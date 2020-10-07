Get Reliable Controlled Release Data in Days, Not Months

Mott's Drug Diffusion Studies

News provided by

Mott Corporation

Oct 07, 2020, 10:00 ET

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mott now offers drug diffusion studies to help guide the design criteria for your next generation, controlled release drug delivery technology.  Built off established surrogate suspensions that serve as a baseline for your unique compounds, our diffusion studies provide you with reliable early assessment of drug diffusion rates and insight into form, fit and function for your device.

Mott Drug Diffusion Studies for Fast Data

These in vitro drug diffusion studies will not only help you determine drug diffusion rates and guide volumetric constraints for the development of implantable devices, they will also assist in establishing optimization of drug concentrations and estimating length of the therapeutic efficacy window.

For more information, visit https://mottcorp.com/application/drug-diffusion-testing/

Greg Tedeschi, Product Manager, Healthcare        
Mott Corporation
84 Spring Lane, Farmington CT 06032 USA
860-747-6333 x3036
[email protected] 
www.mottcorp.com

SOURCE Mott Corporation

Related Links

www.mottcorp.com