Get Reliable Controlled Release Data in Days, Not Months

Mott's Drug Diffusion Studies
Oct 07, 2020, 10:00 ET
FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mott now offers drug diffusion studies to help guide the design criteria for your next generation, controlled release drug delivery technology. Built off established surrogate suspensions that serve as a baseline for your unique compounds, our diffusion studies provide you with reliable early assessment of drug diffusion rates and insight into form, fit and function for your device.
These in vitro drug diffusion studies will not only help you determine drug diffusion rates and guide volumetric constraints for the development of implantable devices, they will also assist in establishing optimization of drug concentrations and estimating length of the therapeutic efficacy window.
For more information, visit https://mottcorp.com/application/drug-diffusion-testing/
