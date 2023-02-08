Get Reservations at Sold-out Campgrounds: Introducing The Dyrt Alerts

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has announced the launch of The Dyrt Alerts , availability scans that send text notifications when a sold-out campground gets a cancellation. According to the 2023 Camping Report , it was five times more difficult to book an available campsite in 2022 than it was pre-pandemic.

Campers may select up to five campgrounds where they wish to stay, choose the date range, and they will receive a text notification if a campsite becomes available. The Dyrt Alerts are already set up to scan nearly 4,000 public campgrounds throughout the U.S., with many more public and private campgrounds coming soon.

"Camping is at an all-time high and it's never been this difficult to find a campsite," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "You can't expect people to keep constantly refreshing their phones and computers. The Dyrt Alerts take care of that for them. Go about your day and we'll let you know if that dream spot opens up."

The process is straightforward. Select up to five sold-out campgrounds. Set an arrival date and the number of nights you'll be camping. Then wait for The Dyrt to let you know when there's been a cancellation.

"Anyone who's ever tried to plan a camping trip to a popular destination during peak season knows how tricky it can be," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "With The Dyrt Alerts, when you see that a campground is sold out, that doesn't mean all hope is lost. Things happen, things change, and you can be the first to know when a campsite becomes available."

The Dyrt also recently introduced its 2023 Camping Reservation Opening Dates Guide to show campers when every state and national park in the U.S. begins taking reservations. Between this resource and The Dyrt Alerts, The Dyrt's camping community will have a dramatically increased chance of booking sought-after campsites.

The 2023 Camping Report found that there are more than 80 million campers in the U.S., and 15.5 million of them went camping for the first time in the last two years. Available campsites were nearly twice as scarce in 2022 as compared to 2021.

