Get The Door, It's Don Lil Jon, And He's Bringing Tequila!

Just when you thought ordering in tacos couldn't get any better, the Don Julio Party Packs offer a simple-to-make cocktail to pair with your delicious takeout. Plan ahead and secure one of the Party Packs that also includes exclusive party favors for your at-home celebrations so you can easily host friends – they'll think you did something nice for them, but you'll know it was all in the push of a button on Postmates. Contents include:

Party Pack 1 : Tequila in the Club for New Year's Eve (available Dec. 27 th – Dec. 31 st). It's a classic for celebrations of all kinds, but the sparkle from the sparkling water is a must while you celebrate the new year. This cocktail features Tequila Don Julio Blanco mixed with Topo Chico Mineral Water and bitters so your friends can feel like mixologists and add their own flavor! Party Pack 2: Jon-A-Rita for National Margarita Day (available Feb. 18 th – Feb. 22 nd). Shake it Lil Jon style with Tequila Don Julio Blanco , agave and fresh lime juice to pair perfectly with the chips and guacamole that you definitely already ordered for the whole gang. Party Pack 3 : Paloma de Mayo for Cinco de Mayo (available May 1 st – May 5 th). Palomas are Mexico's cocktail of choice and are so easy to make with just Tequila Don Julio Blanco , grapefruit soda and a lime wedge. OK!

"Here at Don Julio, we love to celebrate! Thanks to partners like Postmates we can stay in and party just as well as if we had gone out. We know that excited feeling when the doorbell rings and your delivery has arrived – so we want to take that to the next level with these Don Julio Party Packs and show everyone how simple it is to make a great tequila cocktail at home," noted Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila at Diageo North America. "As for Lil Jon, we've been celebrating with him for well over a decade and while he still rocks the club, even he likes a good night in. Lil Jon, Tequila Don Julio and Postmates… could it really get any better?"

"I've been drinking Don Julio for years, but now I'm the Don! While you may think I'm all about shots, I'm actually a pro at making cocktails and now you can be too with my Don Julio Party Pack via Postmates. No party is complete without tequila, but always remember to party responsibly! OK!" commented Lil Jon.

"Postmates makes the year's biggest moments even bigger and we are incredibly excited to help ring in the new decade with Lil Jon and Tequila Don Julio, delivered straight to your door," said Brandon Teitel, SVP of Brand Strategy for Postmates.

To receive your complimentary Don Julio Party Pack, log-in to the Postmates app on iOS or Android during the indicated dates and purchase a bottle of Tequila Don Julio Blanco. Postmates will deliver Don Julio Party Packs in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Chicago while supplies last.

Watch Lil Jon demonstrate how to create the Tequila in the Club cocktail just in time for New Year's Eve and stay tuned for upcoming cocktail videos with ya boy, Lil Jon.

About Postmates

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 4,000 cities across the U.S., provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

About Tequila Don Julio

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila DonJulio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio REAL. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

About Lil Jon

For the last decade plus, the words "YEAH," "OK," and "WHAT" have been synonymous with multi-platinum, Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon. He has been one of the most prominent figures in music and pop culture alike, performing for hundreds of thousands of fans with Usher & Ludacris, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, TLC (on FOX's American Idol), Yandel, LMFAO and Sydney Samson just to name a few. In 2014, Lil Jon proved once again he's a powerhouse artist teaming up with DJ Snake for their smash hit "Turn Down For What," which created a massive worldwide craze and recently named by Billboard as one of the 'Songs of The Decade'. His success as a mainstay in the DJ-world is evident with a current residency at Hakkasan Nightclub (MGM Grand) along with Jewel Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino. Lil Jon's consistent hitmaking has earned him legions of fans which is evident as Lil Jon has won BMI's Songwriter of the Year award as well as scored eleven Billboard Awards (for the two hit Usher tracks "Yeah!" and "Lovers and Friends"), a Grammy, a Radio Music Award, a BET award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and an American Music Award.

