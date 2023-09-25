Get the first look at Monogram's 2024 Releases at NYTF Booth #265

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram invites you to connect with the team about their latest items in 2023 and an exclusive preview of their 2024 items. Please visit Booth #265 on Level 3 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St, New York, NY. NYTF will begin on Saturday, September 30 at 9:00 am and end on Tuesday, October 3 at 4:00 pm.

Check out the buzz-worthy new products for popular releases of the year: 

  • One Piece – Set sail with the exclusive One Piece Netflix products.
  • Demon Slayer – Add a touch of Demon Slayer magic wherever you go.
  • Jujutsu Kaisen – Featuring your favorite characters from Jujutsu Kaisen.
  • Coraline – Celebrate Coraline's 15th Anniversary with our newest products.
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka – Unveil the Force within you with our Ahsoka-themed collectibles.
  • Disney –The beloved Disney characters are back for fans of all ages.
  • Batman – Gotham City's vigilante will surely add a touch of mystique to your collection.
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The newest additions to the Spider-Man universe.
  • Sonic – Rev it up with the fastest hedgehog in the gaming world.
  • Nightmare Before Christmas – Unlock the magic of Halloween Town this fall.

Monogram maintains a solid catalog from top-selling evergreen titles:

  • Stitch – For those who love the misadventures of Experiment 626.
  • Warner Brother's FRIENDS Sitcom – Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, and Chandler.
  • Star Wars Original Trilogy – Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo, beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO.
  • Disney Princesses – Princess Tiana, Snow White, Ariel, and more in collectible form.
  • Superheroes – Captain America, Deadpool, X-Men '97, Wonder Woman, and more.
  • Other Iconic Franchises – Warner Brothers, Universal, MGM, Netflix, ABC Studios and more.

Rediscover the magic of your childhood as your cherished memories come to life:

  • Hello Kitty
  • Rocky
  • Seinfeld
  • Care Bears
  • Garbage Pail Kids
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Don't miss Monogram's ever-expanding line of anime products:

  • My Hero Academia
  • Dragon Ball Super
  • Naruto Shippuden
  • Hunter x Hunter
  • Chainsaw Man
  • Dragon Ball Z
  • Sailor Moon
  • Haikyuu!!
  • Fairy Tail
  • Inuyasha

Monogram is adding to its ever-growing line-up! Introducing new titles to the Monogram universe: Minecraft and Tokyo Revengers.

About Monogram
Monogram was established in 1971 and is a leading impulse and collectible company. Renowened for its range of 3D Foam blind bags, magnets, banks, and more from world-famous licenses.

