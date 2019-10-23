Get The Full Picture Of What Canon Has To Offer At PhotoPlus Expo 2019

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DSLR, Mirrorless, or point-and-shoot – Ansel Adams once said, "The single most important component of a camera is the 12 inches behind it."1 So much more than a person who takes photographs, a photographer is a storyteller – without words. At PhotoPlus Expo 2019, Canon U.S.A., Inc. will showcase an assembly of visual storytellers, experts in their respective photographic genre who will provide insight, tools and knowledge on a variety of topics. Some new faces, some familiar – all of them exemplify the commitment Canon has shown as a leader in digital imaging to catapulting the industry forward for the next generation.

Canon Main Stage

A popular attraction for PhotoPlus Expo attendees, the Canon Main Stage will host a plethora of presentations and panel discussions from leading professional imaging creators. Discussions such as "The Ultimate Choice" will take on the challenge of choosing the right camera for the job. Included on the panel will be current Canon Explorer of Light Bob Davis, who first made waves in the photography community as a newspaper photographer in Chicago and then segued his talents into A-list celebrity weddings and events. Vanessa Joy, who will also be part of the panel, is a top rated New York/tristate luxury-wedding photographer who prides herself on four key areas for her clients: her photographs, the albums she creates, the experience she provides and the customer service her clients receive.

In addition, presentations will take place on a variety of other topics, including: "Powerful Landscapes" with Erin Babnik, "The Right Equipment for Surf Photography" with Zak Noyle and "When the Gear Matters Most" with Canon Explorer of Light Stephanie Sinclair. A Pulitzer-Prize winning photojournalist, Sinclair has dedicated her career to providing visual evidence of the human rights challenges faced by women and girls around the world. Through her charitable organization Too Young To Wed, she has taken her mission a step further, using visual storytelling to empower young girls escaping child marriage.

Live Shoots will also be available on the Canon Main Stage highlighting different scenarios such as fashion, weddings and even motorcycles. Sal Cincotta, St. Louis based wedding and portrait photographer and notable industry writer, author, educator and publisher of Shutter Magazine will host a fashion live shoot titled, "Creating Fashion Portraits Your Clients Will Love." A full schedule of events on the Canon Main Stage is available here as well as in the booth2 and below is the list of additional Canon professional imaging creators who will be presenting and participating in the panel discussions:

Joel Grimes Commercial Advertising Larry Chen Automotive Simon Bruty Sports Chelsea Kyle Food Elsa Garrison Sports

Runway

In addition to the mainstage, there will be a live fashion runway with touch-and-try counters alongside for visitors to capture the show. Models will take to the catwalk, stopping for posing opportunities and offering attendees the chance to test the available Canon gear in real-life photography moments.

Photo Walks

The hustle and bustle of New York City naturally provides a unique canvas for visual storytellers. For PhotoPlus Expo 2019 attendees who are interested in receiving real-time photography tips and tricks from professional imaging creators, photo walks are available twice a day throughout the duration of the Expo. Each session has a theme - Street Photography, Portrait Photography or Fashion Photography and a full schedule, including the instructors and co-instructors, is available in the Canon booth or you can access information as well as sign up here3.

PhotoPlus Expo attendees and those who are Canon Profressional Services (CPS) members who are interested in visiting the CPS Member Lounge, can visit Canon at Booth #121. For Gold, Platinum, Cinema and Enterprise active CPS members, the CPS Clean & Checks are located on Level 2, Room 2D02/03. Interested in becoming a CPS Member, or need to renew? Visit https://www.usa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/home/support/canon-professional-services for details.

