Get The Inside Scoop: Friendly's is Expanding a Sweet Business Opportunity to Texas

Friendly's promises more locations on the horizon with an interest in moving the brand West of the Mississippi

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly's Restaurants Franchising Co, LLC , the iconic family restaurant and ice cream shop with more than 80 years of rich history, today announced its dishing out sweet business opportunities for Texas entrepreneurs with plans of opening multiple new locations in the next three to five years.

Texas is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation for economic development and population, making now the ideal time for Friendly's to expand to the new market with its revamped concept. As growth in the Southeast and Southwest continue to rise and outpace the rest of the U.S. franchise markets in 2024, Friendly's is targeting entrepreneurial talent in Texas with an opportunity to take the beloved brand from the Northeast to show the South what it's missing.

"Friendly's has the potential to be a beloved brand on a national scale in the way that it already is on the East Coast," said Sherif Mityas, CEO of Brix Holdings LLC, parent company of Friendly's. "We know there are business owners out there, especially in states like Texas, who understand the legacy, impact and opportunities Friendly's will bring to new communities. For more than eight decades, the brand has continued to grow and evolve with today's culture. The company's longevity and resilience proves its opportunities are limitless and the concept can go far with the right entrepreneur."

The news of Friendly's Texas expansion plans comes as the company is in the final stages of opening a new Florida franchise location in Orlando this spring, signifying its commitment to delivering its renowned brand experience to more communities beyond the company's Northeast roots. This Orlando store will be a refreshing take on the Friendly's experience that the brand is intent on bringing to Texas, with updated style and design concepts and all the family-friendly favorites guests love. Friendly's plans to take this fresh concept West of the Mississippi to serve up lucrative business opportunities and delicious food and ice cream across the nation.

"I started as a waiter at a Friendly's in high school, fell in love with the brand, and around 2010 purchased my first Friendly's franchise," said Amol Kohli, Friendly's multi-unit franchise owner. "Since then, I've continued to grow with the brand across the East Coast, with my newest location coming this Spring near the Orlando International Premium Outlets. The new Orlando location is another step towards creating stability, consistency and scalability for the benefit of my team and family. Friendly's has the ability to open doors for any passionate entrepreneur, and I'm so grateful for my journey with the brand and its supportive network of people who have continued to empower our growth over the years."

Friendly's has over 100 locations open and operating in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, South Carolina and Florida. The company is building momentum to expand and advance its franchise development plans with experienced, multi-unit, multi-brand operators and investors looking to grow their portfolios.

In order to do its Texas expansion justice, Friendly's Restaurants is actively seeking prospective owners to team up with to introduce the brand to the new market. The initial franchise fee is $30,000 for a traditional 10-year term. Other requirements include $1,100,000-$2,700,000 to invest, $500,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $1,500,000 The brand development contribution is 3% and the royalty rate is 6%.

To learn more about franchising with Friendly's and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://www.friendlysrestaurants.com/franchise/

For more information about the parent company, BRIX Holdings, visit https://BRIXholdings.com/ .

About Friendly's Restaurants Franchising Co, LLC:

Friendly's® Restaurants serve signature entrees, burgers, sandwiches and hand-crafted, specialty ice cream desserts in over 100 friendly, full-service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's, its franchisees and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great-tasting food and ice cream creations.

Friendly's Restaurants, LLC, is a franchise portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. For the future, Friendly's has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit https://www.friendlysrestaurants.com/ . Franchising information is available at https://www.friendlysrestaurants.com/franchise/ .

SOURCE Friendly's