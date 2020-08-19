Get The Most Out of Your AWS Redshift Workload With Agilisium's Redshift Optimization Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium today announced the launch of its Amazon Redshift Optimization program, a holistic, phased approach to rapidly optimize Amazon Redshift workloads.

Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) workloads must constantly evolve to accommodate changing business needs. Over time, these vital yet necessary changes lead to Cost, Performance among other challenges. Scaling Amazon Redshift EDWs to meet increasing compute and reporting needs; while ensuring optimal Cost, Performance and Security standards can seem like a daunting task for many organizations.

Redshift Inspector - Automated Redshift Assessment Toolkit | https://bit.ly/3iRFizb

To that end, Agilisium has devised a holistic Amazon Redshift Optimization program, where a 3-step process (Diagnose -> Optimize -> Maintain) is leveraged to help organizations identify their Amazon Redshift challenges and address them in a structured manner, while extracting more value from the workload in the process. At the core of the program is Agilisium's 100+ Redshift-specific best practices collated over the last 7 years from migrating 15+ PB successfully to AWS.

For the first step – Diagnose – a comprehensive yet rapid fact-based assessment of the Amazon Redshift workload is conducted using Agilisium's homegrown Automated Assessment toolkit – Redshift Inspector . The toolkit performs a holistic 60-point check of your Amazon Redshift workload and provides accurate observations of how your workload stacks up against the 5 pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF), in less than 2 hours.

Agilisium's Enterprise Clients have realized notable Cost, Performance and Security benefits from the program. Here is how:

"Organizations are challenged with maintaining the initial enthusiasm when they first migrated to Amazon Redshift. Optimization is not a one-and-done exercise and requires sustained focus, a luxury that most organizations do not possess. On that regard, we have come up with a program to help Clients optimize their Amazon Redshift workloads holistically and in the process, help extract more value from their existing Amazon Redshift investments," says Raj Babu, Founder & CEO of Agilisium Consulting, LLC.

With a proven model, Agilisium is keen to help organizations of all sizes extract more value from their Amazon Redshift EDWs, even as it evolves to keep up with changing business requirements.

About Agilisium

Agilisium is a Big Data and Analytics services firm with a clear focus on helping organizations take the "Data-to-Insights-Leap". As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with Redshift, EMR, DevOps & QuickSight competencies, Agilisium has invested in all stages of the data journey: Data Architecture Consulting, Data Integration, Data Storage, Data Governance and Data Analytics. With advanced Design Thinking capabilities, a thriving Partner Eco-system and top-notch industry certifications, Agilisium is inherently vested in our clients' success.

